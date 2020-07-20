'Fatal Affair' cast: All You Need To Know About Actors On The Show

Fatal Affair is a drama thriller that released on Netflix on July 16, worldwide. This drama series is about a woman named Ellie who tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus. She wants to do it as she has had a brief relationship with an old friend of hers named David. But she knows very little about David and he turns out to be more dangerous and unstable than she'd realized. This leads to a lot of complications that creates the thrill in the show. Here is all you should know about the cast of the new Netflix original Fatal Affair.

Fatal Affair cast

Nia Long

Nia Long in this series is seen as the leading lady whose name is Ellie Warren. She made her debut in the TV industry with a small role in an episode of a TV series titled 227. ​​​​​After which she was seen in 1986 show The Magical World of Disney. Over the years she has been seen in several film and television series some of which are The Secret Laughter of Women, Judging Amy, Big Shots, House of Lies, and NCIS: Los Angeles. She has also worked in several music videos some of them are Snoop Dogg featuring Stevie Wonder and Pharrell Williams - California Roll, Kanye West Feat. Lupe Fiasco: Touch the Sky and Dr. Dre: Keep Their Heads Ringin'

Omar Epps

Omar Epps is seen in the role of David Hammond in the series. Omar made his debut as a TV actor and has also worked in several films. He made his debut in 1988's The Green Flash and has not looked back since. He has worked in TV series like Street Justice, House, Here and Now, and Screen Two. He was worked in films like Trick, Almost Christmas, A Day in the Life, and Perfume. He also was seen as a voice actor for a video game titled Def Jam: Fight for NY.

Stephen Bishop

Stephen Bishop is seen in the role of Marcus Warren in the series Fatal Affair. Stephen is a retired baseball player who made his debut in 2003 and since then he has worked in several films loved by fans. He made is debut with Pitcher and the Pin-Up and then was seen in films like The Company We Keep, Moneyball, Safe House, and Battleship. Apart from this, he was seen in series like SEAL Team, Imposters, The Mentalist, CSI: Miami, and Grey's Anatomy. He will also be seen in the upcoming film titled The Fastest Man Alive.

Aubrey Cleland

Aubrey Cleland is seen in the role of Brittany Warren in the series. Aubrey made her debut in show Teen Idol where she was a participant and then she went on to work in the 2014 series Sam & Cat. Since then she has worked in movies and shows like Lethal Weapon, All About The Washingtons, and The Rookie.

Other Fatal Affair cast members

Maya Stojan as Courtney

Kj Smith as Deborah

Jason-Shane Scott as Travis

Carolyn Hennesy as Janice

Fredella Calloway as Dr. Leigh Beverly

