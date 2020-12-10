Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Young Max Booboo Stewart

Booboo Stewart is known for his work in several films and television shows for more than a decade. Apart from that, he is known for his work in Doctor Seuss’ Grinch: The Musical, in which, the actor looked completely unrecognisable. While Booboo Stewart is a familiar face for many, there are a lot of facts about the actor that most of the people are completely unaware of. Have a look at the biography of the actor and various interesting facts that you need to know about him.

Who is Young Max Booboo Stewart?

Booboo Stewart is an actor and a singer based out of the United States. He has appeared in several popular projects and music videos as well. He made his debut in the year 2004 in the movie Yard Sale. He is famously known for his roles in The Twilight Saga and X-Men: Days Of The Future Past. He has also worked in television shows such as Descendants, Spider Man, Good Luck Charlie and many more such shows. Among the music videos, Just Lose It by Eminem which came out back in 2004.

He has recently appeared in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical which saw him playing the character of Young Max. His character is that of Grinch’s dog in the musical which premiered on December 9. The actor has sported his character’s signature antlers in the musical as well and the actor has performed on his all fours as well. The actor is likely to have derived a little experience in working in other music videos such as Kung Fu Fighting by Cee-Lo Green and Jack Black as well as Til The Dust Is Gone by Art of Anarchy, which may have helped him in this musical, more or less.

BooBoo Stewart’s net worth

Having a limited yet long experience in the world of music, film and television as well, the actor has managed to get in a good amount of money in his pockets. According to various reports, Booboo Stewart’s net worth is around $4 million. He was last seen in the film Let Him Go which released earlier this year.

Disclaimer: The mentioned information about his net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

