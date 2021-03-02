High-Rise Invasion Characters: Get To Know The Major Players In The Netflix Thriller Anime

High-Rise Invasion is Netflix's latest manga to anime adaptation that has received a lot of positive reviews from the anime community. The show is somewhat similar to the anime, Future Diary, where a bunch of people compete at the risk of their lives to become a God. Read on to find out all the major High-Rise Invasion characters.

High-Rise Invasion Characters

Yuri Honjo - Yuri Honjo is the main protagonist of the anime. Yuri is a happy go lucky schoolgirl who is thrust into the world of High-Rise invasion has to whatever she can survive and find her brother.

Kuon Shinzaki - Kuon Shinzaki is portrayed as a sweet polite girl in the anime and she's one of the few characters who has become a 'Person Who Became Close to God.' She eventually teams up with Yuri so as to not be alone in the terrifying High-Rise realm.

Sniper Mask - Sniper Mask is a strange character who has a lot of autonomy in his actions and don't seem to be bound by the rules like other masks. Sniper Mask often helps out Kuon Shinzaki and Yuri Honjo in their quest.

Rika Honjo - Rika is the other main character of the show and Yuri's older brother. He leads his own group and his allies trust him a lot.

Aohara - Aohara is a strange character who claims to be a doctor and says that he is one of the people who are 'Person Who Became Closer To God'. He has the power to control masks and intends to kill every other God candidate to become the perfect God.

Nise Mayuko - Nise is a major character who appears at the beginning of season 1 and is an integral part of the story. She is very temperamental and has a very loose trigger finger. She eventually develops a friendship with Yuri.

Aikawa - Aikawa is one of the strongest characters in the show and is also one of 'Person Who Became Closer To God'. He wants to become the Perfect God and create a world where only the strong survive.

Yayoi Kusakabe - Yayoi Kusakabe is another mask who has the ability to think for herself and she's a powerful character in the show. She often makes alliances that shift the whole power balances between different groups.

These are all the main characters in High-Rise Invasion. If you haven't seen the anime yet, it is currently streaming on Netflix. High-Rish Invasion is worth checking out for fans of mystery and thrillers. Stay tuned for more news on High-Rise Invasion and Netflix.

