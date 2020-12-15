How Many Episode Are There Of 'The Wilds'? Here Is List Of All Episodes Of The Show

The Wilds is an American drama series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Helmed by Producer Sarah Streicher, the show is about a group of young girls whose plane crashes, leaving them stranded on a deserted island. The show’s thrilling trailer has left a lasting impression on the fans, as they watch the group of girls left unmoored on an island, left to fend for themselves and trying to find a way out. A report in Refinery29 has described the series as "equal parts angsty teen drama and survivalist adventure.” Read on to find out, “How many episodes are there of The Wilds?”

Read | Ariana Grande drops the trailer of her upcoming Netflix documentary 'Excuse Me I Love You'

How many episodes are there of The Wilds?

The Wilds season 1 has 10 episodes, all of which have been released on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. A report in IndieWire reveals that while the show has largely been written by Sarah Streicher, other screenwriters have majorly contributed to creating the riveting story that we get to witness. Some of the other writers are Daniel Page, Tonya Kong, Shalisha Francis, Melissa Blake and etc. Here’s a list of The Wilds episodes.

The Wilds episode guide

Episode 1: Day One

Directed by Susanna Fogel

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

Nine teenage girls are en route to Hawaii when their plane fails, leaving them stranded on a remote island; Leah, survives to tell the story to federal investigators; Leah's pre-island life is examined, and the relationship that broke her heart.

Episode 2: Day Two

Directed by John Polson

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

The castaways are still reeling after a tragic event; Rachel leads an expedition to the island's summit to get a lay of the land; Rachel is an elite athlete, who takes extreme measures to succeed.

Episode 3: Day Three

Directed by John Polson

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

Leah, Rachel, and Nora swim out to the plane wreckage and return with a crucial find; Dot and Shelby search for a cave that might provide better shelter, but their contentious relationship makes matters difficult.

Read | Chris Evans boards Adam McKay's multi-starrer film 'Don't Look Up' for Netflix

Episode 4: Day Six

Directed by Cherie Nowlan

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

A shelter-building contest turns ugly; Toni provokes her team, and this isn't the first time her rage has caused harm.

Episode 5: Day Seven

Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

When one of the castaways goes missing, a search party heads out to find her; Fatin's past isn't glamorous; the girls make a shocking discovery.

Episode 6: Day Twelve

Directed by Alison Maclean

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

An illness rips through the beach camp, affecting nearly every castaway; a look at how Leah's been faring since her rescue.

Read | Ana De Armas reunites with Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans for Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

Episode 7: Day Fifteen

Directed by Ed Wild

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

A tidal surge forces the castaways to relocate their camp; Leah turns her paranoia on one of the other girls; Jeanette's astonishing back-story is unveiled.

Episode 8: Day Sixteen

Directed by Tara Nicole Weyr

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

The castaways let loose, believing that their rescue is imminent; Shelby isn't feeling festive, and a look into her past reveals why.

Episode 9: Day Twenty-two

Directed by Sydney Freeland

Synopsis on Amazon Prime:

Starvation becomes a real possibility for the exhausted girls and Martha could spare them from that fate, but it would require a sacrifice she's not prepared to make; Leah's paranoia about the island escalates.

Read | Netflix's Stream Fest: Memes that flooded the internet over the week

Episode 10: Day Twenty-three

Directed by John Polson

Synopsis on Amazon Prime

Leah finally wants to prove a point, that there is more going on on the island than it seems; after her rescue, she continues to strive to find answers to her many questions.

The Wilds season 2 release date

For all the people who are eagerly waiting for The Wilds season 2, this might be heartbreaking news. At the time of writing this article, there has been no official announcement regarding The Wilds season 2. Hence, the viewers might be in for a long wait until The Wilds season 2 release date is announced.

According to a report by express.co.uk, Amazon Prime Video has neither confirmed and nor denied the possibility of The Wilds season 2. Therefore the future of the show is unclear. However, as the show has released just a few days ago. The report in Decider states that streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video usually take up to six to eight weeks before renewing a show for the next season. The streaming service mainly analyses the viewership numbers brought in by the show's newly released season.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.