How Many Episodes Are There In 'GOT' Season 8? Read All The Details Here

The eighth and last season of the fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, produced by HBO, aired on April 14, 2019, and ended on May 19, 2019. The GOT season 8 episodes depict the culmination of the series' two primary conflicts: The Great War against the Army of the Dead, and the Last War for control of the Iron Throne. This season includes a huge cast.

How many episodes are there in GOT season 8?

Varying to the first six seasons, which consisted of ten episodes each, and the seventh season, which consisted of seven episodes, the eighth season and the final season consists of only six episodes. The season largely consists of original content not found in George R. R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series. Season 8 received 32 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for a single season of television in history.

Got season 8 episodes -

Episode 1 – Winterfell

The episode starts with Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow reaching Winterfell with Unsullied and Dothraki forces after Jon Snow pledged his allegiance to her. This episode also reunites Jon with his Stark siblings Bran and Arya. This has happened for the first time since the first season's second episode.

Episode 2 – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

The episode takes place entirely in Winterfell and is dedicated to the buildup before the battle between the living and the dead. It has been likened to a bottle episode though one reviewer argued it does not meet the definition of the term. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms received a positive reception from critics citing it as one of the best episodes of the series.

Episode 3 – The Long Night

The Long Night takes place entirely at Winterfell. This depicts the final battle between the Army of the Dead and the combined armies of the living. The episode's title refers to the prolonged winter that occurred thousands of years earlier, in which the White Walkers first descended upon Westeros.

Episode 4 – The Last of the Starks

Last of the Starks shows the aftereffect of the battle against the Army of the Dead. This episode settles the stage for the final confrontation, with Daenerys, Jon, and their remaining forces going towards King's Landing to confront Cersei and demand her surrender. The episode received mixed reviews.

Episode 5 – The Bells

The Bells shows the last battle for control of the Iron Throne. Daenerys Targaryen's forces commencing their assault on Cersei Lannister's forces at King's Landing. Critics praised the episode's visuals, as well as the acting and direction.

Episode 6 – The Iron Throne

The Iron Throne is the finale of The Game of Thrones. The Iron Throne features the characters dealing with the aftermath of Daenerys Targaryen's devastation of King's Landing and determining who will finally rule Westeros. The episode received mixed responses.

