Monster Hunter World PC Requirements: Lets Hunt Some Monsters

Monster Hunter World is an action-packed RPG-style adventure game which was initially released on PlayStation and Xbox in January 2018. Following that, the PC version was available for download in August of 2018. Monster Hunter World is the fifth installment in the Monster Hunter series released by Capcom. The game features a modified and stable version of the MT framework engine developed by Capcom. While the console version has a locked 30 FPS limit, the PC version has an unlocked framerate, meaning with good hardware, you can get over 100 FPS.

This time, the huge open world is filled with a variety of monsters that closely resemble dinosaurs; each type has its own special moves and weakness, motivating the player to learn more about the monster themselves to hunt them efficiently. The fans of this franchise will be delighted to know that there are 14 weapon types to choose from, and the world mechanics of this game includes realistic features like blade dulling, scouting, tracking, and the environment also comes into play during combat. In terms of graphics, the colours of natural elementals like fire, water, and vegetation make the game immersive. However, it is not exactly the best looking game compared to the releases this year. After all, the game is two years old, and it is reflected in visuals, but the music makes the player feel like they are in a grand world like that of the movie Jurrasic Park.

Monster Hunter World PC Requirements: Minimum Specification

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Graphics Memory: 2GB

With these specifications, players usually prioritize framerate to get a smoother gameplay experience. Even if the settings are set to low, you won’t notice the difference after the first few minutes due to the amazing battle scenes and the confusing inventory system. Besides players always find new ways to make their gameplay more interesting despite the hardware.

Monster Hunter World Requirements: Recommended Specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7 3770 3.4GHz or Intel Core i3 8350 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7 64-bit | Windows 8 64-bit | Windows 10 64-bit

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570X (VRAM 4GB)

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

Graphics Memory: 3 GB

On high settings, the details on the monsters and static objects really pop out, but to run it smoothly, players will have to do some trial and error to find the sweet spot between performance and quality. Monster Hunter World size is nothing to worry about as it only takes up 20 GB, but the new texture packs and additional content can take up an additional 45 GB. So reserve some space for them if you are planning to download them.

