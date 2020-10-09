Genshin Impact: How To Build Mona In The Game? Know About Hydro Support Build

Mona is one of the most important Genshin Impact characters who is excellent in making the DPS units a lot stronger. There are many other characters who excel at different jobs like support, attack, defence, and more. Read on to know more about how to build Mona in Genshin Impact.

How to Build Mona in Genshin Impact - Hydro Support Build

Mona excels at empowering DPS units through the use of her Burst Skill making energy recharge incredibly valuable.

Weapon

Wine and Song : For every character in the party who hails from Mondstadt, the character who equips this weapon gains 8/10/12/14/16% ATK increase and 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% Movement SPD increase.

: For every character in the party who hails from Mondstadt, the character who equips this weapon gains 8/10/12/14/16% ATK increase and 3/3.5/4/4.5/5% Movement SPD increase. Favonius Codex: CRIT hits have a 60/70/80/90/100% chance to generate 1 Elemental Orb, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12/10.5/9/7.5/6s.

Artifact Sets

Noblesse Oblige (2) Elemental Burst damage increases by +20% (4) Using an Elemental Burst will increase all party members' attack by up to 20% for a duration of 12 seconds. This effect cannot be stacked.

Primary Stat: Her primary stat is Energy Recharge.

Mona Constellations

Prophecy of Submersion : Constellation Lv. 1. The effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for a duration of 8 seconds after a character hits an enemy affected by an Omen: Electro-Charged damage gets increased by up to 15%. The Vaporize damage gets increased by up to 15%. The Hydro Swirl damage gets increased by up to 15%. The duration for which the enemies will stay Frozen will get increased by 15%.

: Constellation Lv. 1. The effects of Hydro-related Elemental Reactions are enhanced for a duration of 8 seconds after a character hits an enemy affected by an Omen: Lunar Chain: Constellation Lv. 2. When a Normal Attack strikes, there is a 20% chance of this attack to be followed by a Charged Attack. This effect can happen only once every 5 seconds.

Restless Revolution : Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 3. Increases the Level of Stellaris Phantasm by 3. The maximum upgrade level is 15. Prophecy of Oblivion : Constellation Lv. 4. When a character attacks an enemy affected by the Omen status effect, their critical rate is increased by 15%.

: Constellation Lv. 4. When a character attacks an enemy affected by the Omen status effect, their critical rate is increased by 15%. Mockery of Fortuna : Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15.

: Constellation Lv. 5. Increase the Level of Mirror Reflection of Doom by 3. The maximum upgrade level for this is 15. Rhetorics of Calamitas: Constellation Lv. 6. Upon entering Illusory Torrent, Mona gains a 60% increase to the damage for her next Charged Attack per every second of movement. Also, a maximum damage Bonus of 180% can be achieved by doing this. The effect lasts only for a duration of 8 seconds.

