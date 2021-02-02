How Many Episodes Are There In 'Terror In The Woods' Seasons One And Two?

Terror in the Woods is a horror mini-series that involves multiple short stories and individual stories where different groups of people experience paranormal activities in the woods. Here are all the details related to how many episodes there are in Terror in the Woods.

Also read: Is Terror In The Woods A True Story? The Real-life Horror Incident Explained

How many episodes are there in Terror in the Woods?

How many episodes are there in Terror in the Woods? At present, the series has 18 episodes, including eight in season one and ten in season 2. There is no information on how many episodes will be there in season 3 of the series.

Terror in the Woods episodes

Season 1 starts with the episode "The hell hound." The story then moves on to the next episode, "Cabin in the Woods and Bigfoot Encounter," and shows how a group encounters Bigfoot. The next episode is “Werewolf and demon in the woods" followed by the fourth episode, "Bigfoot and Ghost Cave," where the team again encounters Bigfoot.

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Flack' S1? See Details About Episodes

The fifth episode "Hunted Cabin" tells the story where a cabin becomes a couple's nightmare. The sixth episode, "Hunted by Bigfoot," describes how two friends encounter Bigfoot in Ohio's woods. The seventh episode follows the Bigfoot mystery in a different place and is titled “Bigfoot Showdown and The Catacombs." This season's last episode is named "Revolutionary Soldier and Creature in the Woods" and tells the story of a group of people who embark on an adventure in a graveyard.

Season 2: Terror in the Woods

The first episode named “Was It Trying to Kill Me? and The Blue Ridge Encounters” tells the story of two friends haunted by ghosts. The next episode is called "Devil Monkey and You Freeze, You Die." It tells the story of how an unknown supernatural beast plagues a family in Ohio.

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Band Of Brothers'? Comprehensive Guide To Episodes List

The third episode is named “Monster in My Backyard and The Abandoned House." The next episode tells the story of a haunted cemetery and has the title “Did something attach itself to my soul? And I think I saw a Ghost”. The fifth episode, “Was It Hunting Us? And It was Something Evil” tells the story of an evil Bigfoot.

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Freaks And Geeks'? Here's More About The Comedy Show

The sixth episode is “It Came From Hell and Ozark Bigfoot" and tells Bigfoot's story. The next episode is “It was Just Like a Nightmare and We're Not Gonna Make It Out” and tells the story of some civil war veterans. The eighth episode tells the story of terrifying creatures in the story “We Were Goners and I Smelled Rotting Flesh." The ninth episode tells the story of a beast lurking in the woods in the story “It Changed My Life and The Watcher in the Woods." The last episode is based on the theme of predator and is named “It Scared Us to Death and Its Eyes Were Pure Black."

Also read: How Many Episodes Are There In 'Fate: The Winx Saga' And Where To Watch Them?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.