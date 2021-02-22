How Many Episodes Are There Of 'Marcella' Season 2? All About The Anna Friel Starrer

The British Nordic series Marcella is written by acclaimed writer Hans Rosenfeldt, who received success with the Swedish/Danish series titled The Bridge. The show Marcella is currently in its season 3 and stars Anna Friel in the lead role of Marcella Backland, a British police detective. The show has received many awards and recognitions including the International Emmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress for Anna Friel. The show can be viewed on Netflix as well as ITV networks.

ALSO READ| 'Kuch Toh Hai' Written Update: Priya Dances With Mohit, Rehaan Feels Jealous

How many episodes are there of Marcella season 2?

Marcella season 2 has 8 episodes, just like its Season 1. The story of Marcella is about the investigation around a serial killer who kills children, a paedophile, a millionaire, a rockstar, as well as a case related to witchcraft in season 2. In her personal life, the season showcases that Marcella's estranged husband Jason gets engaged to a rehab nurse before their divorce is finalised. Season 2 sees a bitter custody battle, while Marcella starts to observe some mental condition in the form of blackouts. Check out the list of Marcella episodes.

Episode 1 - Marcells starts to show signs of blackout

Episode 2 - The garage is burnt before Marcella can retrieve some evidence.

Episode 3 - Jason provokes Marcella into a blackout, so as to use her mental condition into taking sole custody of their children

Episode 4 - Marcella uses a 999 call and forces to look for information about Jason and Becky

Episode 5 - Marcella remembers the night when Grace was murdered.

Episode 6 - Marcells confronts Tim.

Episode 7 - Marcells recalls a confession letter presumably written by Alan, in connection with Reg's disappearance.

Episode 8 - Marcella makes herself legally dead and works undercover later.

ALSO READ| Shilpa Shukla Quiz: Do You Know The Title Of The 'Chak De India' Actor's Debut Film?

Marcella Season 2 cast includes Anna Friel as Marcella Backland, Jason as Nicholas Pinnock, Nina Sosanya (from Season 1), Ray Panthaki and Jamie Bamber. It started airing on ITV after which in August 2016, the show was renewed for a 2nd season. The Marcella Season 2 premiered on February 19, 2018. The third season later premiered internationally on Netflix on June 14, 2020, while it was also aired on the ITV network from January 26, 2021, in the UK.

ALSO READ| Keerthy Suresh And 'Rang De' Team Pose As Gandhi's 3 Monkeys, Former Calls Them 'models'

ALSO READ| Singer Ipsitaa's 'Solo Laila' Is All About 'women Who Dare To Fly High'; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.