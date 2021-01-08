How Tall Is Vella Lovell? All About The American Sitcom TV Series' Mikaela Shaw

Vella Lovell is a popular American actor known for her role in the CW comedy-drama series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The actor currently features in the main role in the NBC series titled Mr Mayor. While the first two episodes of the show were released on January 7, 2021, itself, the fans of the show are curious about the actor. The viewers of the show were also searching about 'how tall is Vella Lovell?' in the recently aired sitcom. Read on.

How tall is Vella Lovell?

Vella Lovell's height - 1.75 m - 5.7 feet

Vella Lovell's birthday - September 13, 1985

Birthplace - New Mexico

Age - 35

Career - The singer and actor is best known for her portrayal as Heather Davis in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, as well as in few episodes of Girls and Younger too. In 2018, she voiced for the character Princess Mermista in the Netflix series titled She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. She is also known for her role as Khadija in The Big Sick.

Last seen on - She was last seen on Dollface in a recurring role as Allison S. She was also seen in a guest role on the popular series Grace and Frankie too.

Ethnicity - According to famous birthdays website, many people confuse her ethnicity to be as South Asian. However, she is of mixed black and white descent.

Relationship - She was rumoured to be in relationship with actor Michael Braun known for his appearances in Law & Order, Dare, and The Good Wife. Currently, their relationship status is not known.

Mr. Mayor's Vella Lovell

Vella Lovell currently features in the American sitcom show called Mr. Mayor. The show is created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and it airs on the NBC network. Mr Mayor stars Ted Danson, Bobby Moynihan and Holly Hunter along with Vella Lovell who plays the role of Mikaela Shaw. 2 episodes were released on January 7, 2021. While the rest 2 episodes' airing date would be announced soon. Here is the full cast of Mr Mayor.

Ted Danson as Mayor Neil Bremer

Holly Hunter as Arpi Meskimen

Vella Lovell as Mikaela Shaw

Mike Cabellon as Tommy Tomás

Kyla Kenedy as Orly Bremer

Bobby Moynihan as Jayden Kwapis

Dwayne Johnson as President Johnson

