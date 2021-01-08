How Tall Is Vella Lovell? All About The American Sitcom TV Series' Mikaela Shaw

Quick links:
Vella Lovell is a popular American actor known for her role in the CW comedy-drama series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. The actor currently features in the main role in the NBC series titled Mr Mayor. While the first two episodes of the show were released on January 7, 2021, itself, the fans of the show are curious about the actor. The viewers of the show were also searching about 'how tall is Vella Lovell?' in the recently aired sitcom. Read on.
Vella Lovell currently features in the American sitcom show called Mr. Mayor. The show is created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, and it airs on the NBC network. Mr Mayor stars Ted Danson, Bobby Moynihan and Holly Hunter along with Vella Lovell who plays the role of Mikaela Shaw. 2 episodes were released on January 7, 2021. While the rest 2 episodes' airing date would be announced soon. Here is the full cast of Mr Mayor.
