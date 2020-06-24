Where Do The People Go In The 'Floor Is Lava' After They Fall? Find Out

Floor is Lava is a reality game show, which released on the streaming platform Netflix on June 19, 2020. Since its release Netizens on twitter are wondering, ‘Where do people go in Floor is Lava when they fall?’. Read this article to find out.

Since the new show on Netflix “the floor is lava” is trending can someone answer where tf do the people go when they fall in?? — 🎭 Lexa (@suaveccita) June 23, 2020

WHERE DO THE PEOPLE GO IN THE FLOOR IS LAVA WHEN THEY FALL INTO THE LAVA — himbo-aligned (@90superboys) June 24, 2020

On The Floor is Lava, where do the people go when they fall into it...😂 — 𝓶𝓻𝓼. 𝓭’𝓪𝓻𝓬𝓲𝓸 (@nic_vig) June 23, 2020

Where do people go to Floor is Lava?

The Floor is Lava on Netflix is exactly what it sounds like. It is a televised version of a game many people have played as kids, where one pretends that the floor is lava. Hence, all the participants of the game would begin to hop, skip and jump to furniture or any elevated surface around them.

While neither Netflix nor the makers of the show have revealed where the contestants go when they fall, there have been many speculations among the fans. One theory suggests that there is some “underwater scuba team”, which whisks away the players who have fallen into lava away. However, a well-known media portal claimed that this kind of manoeuvre would be impossible to pull off. If there were holes present on the floor, they would first drain all the red lava water away.

This leads to the most believed theory, which suggests that it is simply a matter of editing. Viewers of the Floor is Lava on Netflix, can notice the repeated playbacks of the fall, and other cuts after a player succumbs to the lava. Many viewers believe that the producers pull the person out of the red waters before continuing the game. They just edit that part out. As viewers cannot see this behind the scenes moment, many are left scratching their heads.

The Floor is Lava Netflix

Each episode of Floor is Lava sees three teams of three to compete. Contestants navigate bars and hop from chair to chair, making sure they don’t fall into the red lava on the floor. The course is designed to make it very easy for the contestants to fall into the lava.

Unlike in the competitions such as Ultimate Beastmaster, these contestants are far from being parkour professionals. According to some media reports, the lava on the floor is merely water dyed red with food dye. Once the contestants fall into the so-called lava, they disappear while their teammates have to proceed without them.

The teammates now also have the added pressure to avenge their fallen teammate. Each team gets a point for every person who completes the course. The winning team receives a $10,000 and a lava lamp, a fitting prize.

