How To Vote For Kingdom MNET? Vote For Your Favourite KPOP Band Through These Steps

Mnet's Kingdom is one of the biggest survival shows that exists in Korea today. The concept of the reality show is such that it promises to entertain its audience with so many diverse talents stepping up and at the same time, keep them on the edge of their seats with the fear of their favourite kpop bands to get eliminated. An alternative competitive show Queendom also exists where girl groups are seen participating. Last time, The Boyz were the final winners of the show. They will come back this year to compete against iKON, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, BTOB 4U and SF9. Here's how you can vote for your Kingdom on MNET.

How to vote for Kingdom MNET? Kingdom MNET lineup and voting

Follow these steps to vote for your favourite band -

Download the Whosfan app. It is available on both Apple and Google Play Store. Log in or register your account. One can also make multiple accounts as long as they're from different socials. The last step of the registration will be to agree with the terms and conditions. Search for your favourite band in the search bar and follow them right away. Enter a reference code to earn 200 points. Share it with friends so that they can earn the same. Click on the star symbol at the bottom right-hand corner. Once redirected to the page, click on the store/shop symbol at the top on the extreme right. Click on Free charging. Watch ads to earn 10 points each time. Once the voting begins, the credits collected will have to be converted into tickets. Go to the exchange tab to complete this process.

Voting matters on the basis of the points one has earned. Make sure to increase credits every step of the way. Here's how one can do that -

Last night, MNET had released a global live broadcast through their YouTube channel that served as an introductory session with all the participants performing under 100 seconds to showcase their talents. However, the video was soon deleted or made private as it is not available on YouTube now. Many fans didn't get to see the live stream and took to their social media to express their dismay with MNET. The app Whosfan, where the voting usually takes place, has also been facing issues in-and-out. Since the boy bands heavily rely on votes, fans are hopeful that these issues must get resolved by the time the show starts airing.

