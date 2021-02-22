How To Watch 'Allen Vs Farrow'? The Woody Allen Sexual Assault Docuseries Released

The groundbreaking HBO docuseries Allen vs Farrow delves into sexual abuse allegations against Woody Allen. The four-episode series premiered on February 21, 2021, on HBO and revolves around sexual assault allegations made against the Hollywood director, Woody Allen, by his daughter Dylan Farrow. Netizens on Twitter have been discussing it ever since it was released on HBO, while some are still curious to find out how to watch Allen vs Farrow.

How to watch Allen vs Farrow?

According to its IMDb page, Allen vs Farrow is made by award-winning filmmakers Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Hardy. The cinematic and explosive docuseries can be viewed on HBO channel the conventional way, via your cable service provider. It can be added as an add-on channel in your already existing plan. The other way is to subscribe to Warner Bros. streaming service HBO Max. With HBO Max, one can watch the shows as they air as Max originals. HBO Max costs $14.99/monthly, or audiences can take advantage of their limited-time offer to save over 20% for 6 months when they prepay $69.99, plus applicable tax, for the year. One should note that the offer is only valid until March 1, 2021.

About Mia Farrow's children

According to a report in People Magazine, Farrow and her former husband Andre Previn have three biological sons, a set of twins Matthew and Sascha and Fletcher. In addition to their own children, the pair adopted Vietnamese infants Lark Song Previn and Summer Song Previn in 1973 and 1976 respectively. This was followed by the adoption of Soon-Yi from Korea in 1977. Together the pair was parents to six children.

Following their divorce in 1980, Farrow adopted Moses Farrow, a two-year-old Korean Orphan with cerebral palsy. After getting into a relationship with famous Hollywood director Woody Allen, Mia adopted Dylan Farrow in 1985, when she was only two weeks old. Allen and Farrow had a son of their own when Ronan Farrow was born in 1987.

In a 2013 interview with Vanity Fair, Mia stated that Ronan could possibly be the child of Frank Sinatra, as the couple never really split up. While Allen and Farrow were together they were raising nine children. Between 1992 and 1995, Farrow went on to adopt five more children: Tam Farrow, Kaeli-Shea Farrow, Frankie Minh, Isaiah Justus and Gabriel Wilk Farrow. In total Farrow had 15 children.

What is the Woody Allen documentary about?

As mentioned earlier, the series probes sexual assault allegations made against Woody Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow. Farrow was seven when the abuse allegedly occurred. The documentary follows the custody battle between Allen and his former partner Mia Farrow. It also delves deeper into his marriage to her adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn, who was 35 years younger than Allen. Farrow, Dylan, Ronan Farrow and Carly Simon appear in the HBO series, as do witnesses, experts, prosecutors, & investigators.

The series has a videotaped account by Dylan of the alleged assault shortly after she said it occurred. Viewers must note that the tape has never before been publicly aired before. The documentary also featured home videos shot by Farrow.

