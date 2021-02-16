Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin Appear First Time As A Couple In A Telecom Ad, Leave Fans Thrilled

The CLOY couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin appear in Smart Telecom ad. This ad marks their first digital appearance as a couple after confirming their relationship. Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's relationship was confirmed by their companies after Dispatch revealed the news in January 2021.

The ad was released on the eve of Valentine's Day. The telecom company introduced a new set of hashtags to hype the release of their ad starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin. The hashtags were 'Smart BinJin' and 'BinJin Inevitable' were accompanied by a Korean finger heart icon and a green heart. The song playing in the ad is 'Inevitable' which is given by Ben&Ben. Watch the Smart Telecom ad here:

Believe that anything is possible with #Smart5G at the palm of your hands. The future is inevitable, it’s time to break barriers. More on https://t.co/oA8fSm6dfk #SmartMadeBinJinInevitable #SmartBinJin #SimpleSmartAko pic.twitter.com/cGUiCofp9V — SMART (@LiveSmart) February 14, 2021

The ad sees Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin in a futuristic setting. The actors narrate the ad in English. The ad for 5G telecom also pays homage to the drama. The video has gained over 2.3 Million views on Twitter alone. Smart Telecom also released a behind the scene video for the fans. Watch the video here:

Letting you all know that we heard you loud and clear. We know you want more so here’s a sneak peek at our exclusive BTS of #BinJinInevitable #BinJinNationStillAlive pic.twitter.com/X6NcY8zj43 — SMART (@LiveSmart) February 15, 2021

Fans react to the ad

I HAVE NO WORDS JUST LOOK AT THE WAY HB LOOKS AT YE JIN IM CRYING SO HARDDDDD #SmartBinJin pic.twitter.com/BfkhPGQ6Wy — H 💕 (@geniebeanie8) February 14, 2021

BINJIN'S FIRST CF AS A CONFIRMED COUPLE 😭 HAPPY VALENTINES DAY TO THE NATION'S POWER COUPLE 💚



#SmartBinJin #BinJinInevitable pic.twitter.com/du4ZDj0ZO3 — 𝗽𝗮𝘁 ◡̈ #ThankYouMrQueen (@kdrmajapsky) February 14, 2021

Who are Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin?

The couple played lead roles in Netflix's Crash Landing on You's cast. The drama brought wide recognition for the leads nationally and internationally. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin are fondly called as the CLOY couple because of their strong chemistry in the drama.

The announcement of Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin's relationship just set the ship of their fans' imagination sail. Crash Landing On You's cast also featured a group of actors as North Korean soldiers who became a household name after the drama's release. The drama opened doors for many international viewers who soon joined the K-drama bandwagon.

Son Ye Jin is known for her roles in classic movies like The Classic, A Moment to Remember, The Last Princess. Hyun Bin is known for his dramas My Name is Kim Sam Soon and Memories of Alhambra. They have previously worked together in the 2018 movie The Negotiation. Hyun Bin is currently preparing for his upcoming movie Confidential Assignment 2.

