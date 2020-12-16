'I Love A Mama's Boy': Are Shekeb And Emily Still Together? Find Out

I Love a Mama's Boy is a television series where a woman is seen falling in love with a man with an overbearing mother. In this show, four women try to become the lady in their man’s life and hope that they will be accepted by the man’s mother. TLC’s I Love A Mama’s Boy started in 2020 and is currently in the first season.

One such couple in this show is Shekeb and Emily. Shekeb and Emily together have been dating for around three years now. They planned to move in together as was shown in the series. But the only hitch in their relationship was Shekeb’s mother Laila. Shekeb and Emily together have been very close for quite some time now. However, Shekeb’s mother could not accept the fact that his son was in a relationship with a Korean woman.

Shekeb’s mother in I Love A Mama’s Boy 2020 clearly stated that Emily will not be welcome in the family and that they should end their relationship. However, Shekeb wanted the two women in his life to get along well. He even went out on dinner with two of them to set things up. Laila, however, decided to set her son up with another woman at the dinner. This scene shocked everyone and many found it to be not true. Shekeb protested against this step and Emily was taken aback. Some fans wondered whether the scene was fake.

Are Shekeb and Emily still together?

Since Shekeb is an actor by profession, many fans believe that their relationship is a fake one and that it was made up only for the camera. This was further strengthened by the fact that none of them has any pictures of each other on social media. Apart from their promotional pictures for the show, the couple does not have a single picture together.

This again leads to the question: Are Shekeb and Emily still together? The answer is yes. They are still together. Despite the differences between Laila and Emily, Shekeb said in an interview on Right This Minute that he divided his time between Laila and Emily. He called himself a middleman who took out time for his mother and girlfriend to keep both of them happy. It remains to be seen whether Emily will be accepted by Laila and whether Shekeb will move out of the house.

