If You Love TV Shows Like 'Dexter', Here Are Shows You Can Watch Next

Dexter was an American crime drama mystery television series set in Miami. The series centered on Dexter Morgan played by Michael C. Hall, a forensic technician specializing in bloodstain pattern analysis for the Miami Metro Police Department. Dexter also leads a secret parallel life as a vigilante serial killer, hunting down murderers who have slipped through the cracks of the justice system.

More about Dexter

Who was a part of the Dexter cast?

The show also features other characters such as Debra Morgan played by Jennifer Carpenter, Dexter’s sister and Rita Dexter played by Julie Benz, Dexter’s girlfriend and later wife. The Dexter cast also featured Lauren Vélez as María LaGuerta, David Zayas as Angel Batista, James Remar as Harry Morgan & C. S. Lee as Vince Masuka in main roles.

Dexter Ending Explained

In the last episode of the series, Dexter attempts to leave for Argentina with his son Harrison and Hannah, but his plan is foiled by private detective Jacob Elway. Meanwhile, Debra is shot by serial killer Oliver Saxon and is rushed to the hospital. Dexter later finds out that Deb had a stroke, leaving her in a vegetative state. In a rage, he kills Saxon (in full view of security cameras) and claims self-defence. Dexter disconnects Debra’s life support, flees the hospital with her body, and boards a boat. He calls Harrison and Hannah, who are finally on a flight to Argentina, and tells him he loves them. Soon after, Dexter’s boat is found completely wrecked. It is assumed that Dexter has died in the crash, and Hannah tearfully reads about his death in a newspaper. However, it is revealed that Dexter faked his death and is living under a different identity in Oregon.

Dexter is reportedly set to return with a 10-episode limited series, starring Michael C. Hall in his original role, with Clyde Phillips returning as showrunner. It is slated to premiere in late 2021.

Also read: 'Dexter' Ending Explained: Find Out If Dexter Dies In The Series Finale Episode

Movies and TV shows like Dexter

1. Mr Robot

Mr Robot is the story of Elliot Alderson, a computer genius who likes to hack felons by night. Rami Malek plays the role of Alderson, who is faced with many choices after being recruited by a peculiar anarchist named Mr Robot. Like Dexter, Alderson pretty much lives in plain sight committing crimes, left and right all while committed to his sense of vigilante justice. Mr Robot is a TV show currently available on Amazon Prime.

2. You

The series follows the character of Joe played by Penn Badgley who like Dexter has own sense of a moral code which he uses to justify the crimes he commits. Joe's story is one of love with many failed attempts and how anyone in the way seems to get hurt. The show also features running commentary throughout from Joe just like Dexter. You is a TV show currently available on Netflix.

3. Person of Interest

The series revolves arounf a reclusive billionaire computer programmer, Harold Finch played by Michael Emerson, who has developed a computer program for the government known as "The Machine". The Machine is capable of collating all sources of information to predict terrorist acts and to identify people planning them. The first episode shows how Finch recruited John Reese played Jim Caviezel, former CIA agent, now presumed dead, to investigate the person identified by The Machine. Like Dexter, the main characters try to seek justice and do good outside the limitations of the law. Person of Interest is a TV show currently available on Amazon Prime.

4. Daredevil

While there are many TV shows like Dexter, this one, in particular, shows the vigilante side of the character and is more similar since like Dexter, Murdock believes in teaching a lesson to those who do wrong. Daredevil explores lawyer by day Matt Murdock, who uses his heightened senses from being blinded as a young boy to fight crime at night on the streets of New York City's Hell's Kitchen. Another series driven by a local vigilante just like Dexter, Daredevil is an interesting watch for those who liked Dexter. Daredevil is a TV show currently available on Netflix.

Also read: 'iCarly': Ahead Of The Show's Reboot, Here's What Noah Munck Aka Gibby Has Been Up To

5. The Boys

The Boys is a TV show based on the classic idea of superheroes and the belief people have in them. However, The Boys explores the dark side of this world full of 'supes' where the superheroes might not be heroes at all. The Boys is centred on Karl Urban & Jack Quaid's characters, namely Billy Butcher and Hughie respectively, who form their own anti-superhero squad to take down the cruel so-called heroes. The TV show, like Dexter, explores crime, morals and justice from the POV of the main characters and also has the same amount of gore. The Boys is a TV show currently available on Amazon Prime.

6. The Mentalist

Patrick Jane, a former psychic medium, uses his sharp skills of observation and expertise at reading people to solve serious crimes with the California Bureau of Investigation. The role of Patrick Jane is played by Simon Baker. After Patrick's wife and daughter are murdered by a serial killer named Red John, he sets out on a mission to hunt him down and uses the CBI’s resources to help his quest. The main character of the show, like Dexter, uses government resources and helps them to be able to enact his own form of justice for personal reasons. The Mentalist is a TV show currently available on Amazon Prime.

7. Gone Girl

One of the best storytelling devices in Dexter is the way they use narration so that the audience not only sees everything from Dexter Morgan's point of view, but they hear his thoughts, which makes rationalizing what he does a little easier for viewers. Gone Girl uses that same formula to tell Amy's story which is mostly told through narration, making what she does to her husband Nick almost justifiable for anyone watching. Gone Girl is a movie currently available on Amazon Prime.

Also read: 'WandaVision' & 'Full House' Fans Rejoice After MCU Show Pays Homage To The 90s Sitcom

8. Red Dragon

Any mention of Dexter without the mention of the serial killer Hannibal would be an insult to both creations. The film Red Dragon sees FBI agent Will Graham played by Edward Norton who enlists the help of serial killer Hannibal Lecter played by Anthony Hopkins to catch another killer. The character of Hannibal has many of Dexter's serial killing qualities, except the doing good part of course. Red Dragon is a movie currently available on Amazon Prime.

9. American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

American Crime Story explores the murder of designer Gianni Versace, by spree killer Andrew Cunanan who killed quite a few people before Versace until ultimately pulling the trigger on himself. The character of Cunanan like Dexter is firm in his belief that whatever he's doing is the right thing to do even if it means that people have to die. American Crime Story is a TV show currently available on Netflix.

10. Blacklist

Blacklist sees one of the world’s most wanted criminals, Raymond Reddington, willingly surrendering himself to the police and says he’ll only work with profiler Elizabeth Keen to help the FBI catch other mobsters who are a part of his “Blacklist." The former profiler’s life turns upside down soon after encountering this criminal, but she is forced to work with him to solve other cases. The series, like Dexter, has a main character who wants to put bad guys in prison even if he may have to do bad things to make that happen, all this for the bigger picture, 'the greater good'. Blacklist is a TV show currently available on Netflix.

Also read: DYK The Big Bang Theory's Sheldon And Amy Teamed Up For Another Show Called 'Call Me Kat'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.