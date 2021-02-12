Fortnite Valentine's Day Challenges: Learn How To Help Lovely Celebrate Hearts Wild Here

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, Zero Point has been a massive success just as the previous season. Fortnite never fails to deliver and is now back with a new event for the players to participate in. Fortnite regularly introduces seasonal events to catch the interests of the players. The latest one is the Fortnite Wild Hearts event and it comes with its own challenges and quests for the players to complete. Many players want to learn how to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild.

How to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild?

It is the season of Love and Joy and the Fortnite players have been tasked to spread this love and joy around. The players need to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild. This sounds like a difficult task, but in reality, it is an extremely easy one.

In order to help Lovely celebrate Hearts Wild, the players just need to go up and talk to one of the NPCs that assign challenges. Once they have reached the NPC interaction menu, instead of choosing challenges, they need to select interact. After they do that the players will present a Valentine's Day card from Lovely to them. This will complete the challenge and fetch 20,000 Fortnite XP for the players. There is no dedicated NPC that players need to speak to, it can be anyone from Fortnite Island.

Fortnite Valentine’s Day Challenges

With every new event, Fortnite brings its own set of challenges. For the Wild Hearts event, Valentine’s Day challenges are going to be coming to the game. These challenges are a great way for the players to gain some Fortnite XP and move up the tiers in the season 5 battle pass. These challenges will be a part of the Week 11 Fortnite weekly challenges and will provide a lot of XP. As Week 11 has Valentine’s Day in it, these challenges are going to be love-themed. Players can complete these challenges and hope to gain the cosmetics they so keenly desire. Check out the Fortnite Valentine’s Day Challenges below:

Catch different kinds of fish to find a Valentine’s date for Fishstick (0/3)

Serve Fishstick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant (0/1)

Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard (0/1)

Collect Grimles’ love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (0/1)

Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town (0/1)

Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row (0/3)

Choose a character to be Lovely’s valentine! (0/1)

