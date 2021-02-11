Movies & TV Shows Like 'Mr. Queen' If You Loved The K-pop Historical Drama

Mr. Queen is a K-pop historical drama which tells the story of Jang Bong-hwan, who is a chef who works for the top politicians at the Blue House, in the modern age. However, Jang finds himself in the body of Queen Cheorin in the Joseon period one day. Queen Sunwon, the late King Sunjo's wife, wields true power in the country and has relegated King Cheoljong to a figurehead since he is a gentle person. As the Queen's younger brother also desires power, she soon notices that the King may not be what he seems and soon sees a different and darker side of him.

Mr. Queen's cast

Mr. Queen's cast includes Shin Hye-sun as Queen Cheorin, the 25th queen of the Joseon Dynasty who has the soul of a man in her body. Kim Jung-hyun as King Cheoljong, the 25th king of the Joseon Dynasty who has many secrets. Bae Jong-ok as Queen Sunwon, Cha Chung-hwa as Court Lady Choi, Chae Seo-eun as Hong Yeon, Yoo Min-kyu as Prince Yeongpyeong and Kim Tae-woo as Kim Jwa-geun all play supporting characters.

If you love TV shows like Mr. Queen, here's a list of TV shows and movies like Mr. Queen that you'll absolutely love. You can also watch the trailers from the shows & movies below. Take a look at the list:

TV shows like Mr. Queen

The Tale of Nokdu

The Tale of Nokdu tells the story of Jeon Nok-Du, who lives on an island with his father and older brother. Jeon is never allowed to go off the mainland in spite of being smart and good with a sword. When his family is attacked and leaves to take revenge, he enters a village only for women and has to disguise himself. He meets Dong Dong-Jo there who wants revenge for her family as well. The series is an adaptation of a webtoon of the same name and is similar to Mr. Queen because of its setting in the Joseon dynasty.

Flower Crew Joseon Marriage Agency

Flower Crew Joseon Marriage Agency tells the tale of Lee Soo who is a blacksmith and in love with Gae-ttong. Gae-ttong is a bright and diligent woman with a stubborn personality. Lee Soo wants to marry Gae-ttong and so he hires a matchmaking agency called Flower Crew Matchmaking Agency. However, Lee Soo suddenly disappears on his wedding day. This series is also similar to Mr. Queen due to its setting in the Joseon Dynasty.

100 Days My Prince

100 Days My Prince tells the story of Lee Yul, the Crown Prince of Korea. However, the prince is reluctant after he sees his father's cruelty during a political coup in which his father kills his uncle to take the throne. After being devasted by his mother's death, he is scarred. After being struck on the head by an arrow, however, Lee has no memory of his past life when he wakes up in former noblewoman Hong Shim's house. Like Mr. Queen, this series is also set in the Joseon Dynasty.

Rookie Historian

The Rookie Historian tells the story of Goo Hae Ryung who wants to become a palace historian. However, during the 19th century, women were not accepted as historians. Seeing as she is a noblewoman, she becomes one of the 4 female historians to fulfil her destiny as a historian. On her journey, she meets Prince Lee Rim who is the son of the dethroned king and, the actual heir to the throne. The historical setting makes it a K-drama similar to Mr. Queen.

Love in the moonlight

Love in the moonlight is a coming of age drama about Lee Yeong, the Crown Prince. The series shows his growth from a boy into a successful monarch and, his relationship with Hong Ra-on. As Lee is disliked by most of the servants for being unpredictable, he is also bright. Hong-Ra, on the other hand, was raised as a boy by her mother who lives in disguise herself. The historical setting and the drama make the series quite like Mr Queen.

Movies like Mr. Queen

Masquerade

Ha-sun is a humble acrobat in the kingdom who is found by the paranoid King's defence secretary to be appointed as the king's double since they both look remarkably alike. Soon enough as the king feared, he is poisoned. Though it places his own life in danger, the look-alike commoner secretly takes the place of the poisoned king to save his country from falling into chaos. Like Mr. Queen, Masquerade is set in the Joseon Dynasty.

The Admiral: Roaring Currents

The story of the film, The Admiral: Roaring Currents, is based on the historical 'Battle of Myeongnyang' which was fought at the Myeongnyang Strait. In the film, Admiral Yi is tasked with defending his nation against a formidable foe which is a massive incoming army of about 330 Japanese vessels. With only a handful of men in a few battleships, Admiral Yi Sun-Sin fights off the invaders. The film is set in the Joseon Dynasty like Mr. Queen.

The Great Battle (film)

The Great Battle is a South Korean historical epic action film. It is a historical film about the siege of Ansi Fortress and the epic eighty-eight-day battle that Yang Manchun and his Goguryeo troops fought against 500,000 invading Tang dynasty men to defend it. The film is set in the Tang Dynasty mentioned in the texts of the Joseon Dynasty. The film has a historical setting just like Mr. Queen.

The Fatal Encounter

King Jeongjo was the 22nd ruler of the Joseon Dynasty and, was nicknamed the 'King of Misfortune'. When he was 10 years old, Jeongjo witnessed the death of his father Crown Prince Sado, who was executed by a royal decree ordered by his grandfather, then-King Yeongjo. During his reign, Jeongjo is caught in the midst of fierce party strife between two factions and survives seven assassination attempts in his first year as King. The Fatal Encounter like Mr. Queen is a historical drama.

The Handmaiden

Nam Sook-hee is an orphan and a pickpocket who is approached by Count Fujiwara for help. With her help, Count Fujiwara devises an elaborate plan to trick and seduce Lady Izumi Hideko, who is a Japanese noblewoman, out of her inheritance so he can have it all for himself. The Handmaiden like Mr. Queen is also a historical drama.

