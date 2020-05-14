'Illegal' Cast And Key Characterisation To Know From Voot Web Series

Illegal is a courtroom drama with much flair to exploit the genre. It is directed by Sahir Raza. The drama tells the tale of a criminal lawyer giant who is untouched by the hands of his wrongdoings. However, the lead plays dirty to get the instigator off his throne. The web series on Voot Select released on May 12, 2020, and is already receiving mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics as per reports.

The drama shows the two sides of the corrupt Indian bureaucrats and how the judiciary is over-tuned in the process by using illicit means. However, the leads of the film will try the same method to overthrow the bugging antagonists in the story. Across the seven episodes of the show, the delivery is quick, the storyline questions the many wrongdoings and explores the past of the leads. Read on to get to know the Illegal cast and crew.

Main role: Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma essays Niharika Singh, the young lawyer who is hired not only on the basis of her qualifications but also her gender for a controversial case by one of the topmost law firms in the country. She realises the man who she works for is a prodigy by a two-faced corrupt lawyer who works for personal gains. Neha Sharma’s previous popular works include Crook and Solo.

Antagonist: Piyush Mishra

Piyush Mishra essays the role of the main antagonist Janardhan Jaitley. In the show, he is one of the many Illegal characters abusing power for returns and gains. His monologues are a must-watch for any Piyush Mishra fans. Niharika Singh is out to get the man in the show and he also gives his level best to suppress her until the end.

Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi essays the role of Akshay Jaitley in the web series. He is JJ’s son and Niharika also has a past, a former romantic involvement with him. His indecisive role either pulls or pushes Niharika into many things. Akshay’s character is rather tumultuous in Illegal webs series.

Kubbra Sait

Kubbra Sait essays Maher Salem, a victim of political exploitation in the show. She is demanding capital punishment, but the outside world is divided into arms over the same. Niharika comes across the case and starts a series of investigations on her own to prevail the good over evil in the case, what Maher wants in the case.

