'I'm Thinking Of Ending Things' Cast Net Worth Is Not 'a Strange Mystery'; Details Inside

I’m Thinking of Ending Things is a new show on Netflix that is an adaptation from a book of the same name. The show is a mystery thriller directed and produced by Charlie Kaufman. It stars Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette, David Thewlis, here is information about their net worths.

I'm Thinking Of Ending Things Cast Net worth

Jessie Buckley's Net Worth

Jessie Buckley is a critically acclaimed actor who portrayed the character of Lucy in the film. She is credited for movies like Wild Rose, Chernobyl, Judy, Taboo and Beast. Trendcelebsnow report that the actor’s net worth is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores.

Jesse Plemons's Net Worth

Jesse Plemons plays the male protagonist in the show who goes by the name Jake in the film. He has been featured in popular series like Breaking Bad, Friday Night Light and Fargo. According to reports in CelebrityNetWorth, the actor is worth $8 million, which is over Rs 59 crore.

Toni Collette's Net Worth

Toni Collette has portrayed the character of the Mother in the film. She is a popular Australian actor who has been featured in films like The Sixth Sense, Hereditary, Muriel’s Wedding, Unbelievable and Little Miss Sunshine. According to reports in CelebrityNetWorth, the actor is worth $ 18 million, which is over Rs 133 crores.

David Thewlis's Net Worth

David Thewlis has portrayed the character of the father in the movie. He has previously worked in movies and series like Wonder Woman, The Boy In the Striped Pajamas, Naked and Seven Years in Tibet. Trendcelebsnow report that the actor’s net worth is between Rs 7 crores and Rs 37 crores.

Plot of 'Im thinking of ending things'

This mystery thriller is an adaptation of Ian Reid’s novel of the same name and the plot revolves around a young couple. After dating for several weeks, the male protagonist decides to take her girlfriend to meet his parents. They start a road trip and through an inner monologue reveals that she wants to break up with him. However, she accompanies him to his parents’ and there she notices some strange details about them which makes her suspicious.

