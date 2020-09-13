If You've Loved JL 50, Here're 5 Indian Sci-fi Series One Can Add To Watchlist

Abhay Deol starrer JL50 premiered on SonyLiv on Friday and his fans are intrigued by watching him in a sci-fi thriller. Directed by Shailendra Vyas, the film, JL50, is a time-travel mystery story about a plane that vanished in the air and reappeared after 35 years. Just a few days of its release and the series has been receiving praises and positive response from fans and viewers. And if you have loved JL50, here’s a look at five Indian sci-fi series that fans and audiences can watch.

Cargo

Actors Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi are here to take you on their space mission with their upcoming Indian sci-fi series, Cargo. Helmed by Arati Kadav, the makers of the film Cargo recently unveiled its trailer and has been receiving rave reviews from fans. By the looks of the trailer, the film revolves around the theme of reincarnation and the never-ending cycle of life. The film will be available on Netflix from September 9, 2020. The film is bankrolled by Anurag Kashyap and is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The film was also shown at the MAMI Festival and the SXSW event. Watch the trailer below.

Maharaja Ki Jai Ho

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a television series that began premiering on Star Plus on March 23, 2020. The show is a science fiction sitcom added with comedy to entertain the audience with their hilarious twists and turns. Maharaj Ki Jai Ho's plot is based on the life of a thief, who unknowingly travels back with a time machine in the Dhritarashtra era. The show reveals the chaos created by the thief when he travels back in time. Watch the trailer here.

Bhanwar

Bhanwar is the latest release of Zee5 focussing on the time travel theme. The web series also marks TV actor Karanvir Bohra's directing debut. Science fiction web show name is such because the term 'Bhanwar' means vortex or a wormhole.

Skyfire

Starring Sonal Chauhan, Jatin Goswami and Amit Kumar, the sci-fi series Skyfire revolves around India being struck by a series of bad weather and alarming epidemics that threaten to get the nation to its knees. At the same time, the children are disappearing from the capital's slums and no one seems to notice. Journalist Chandrasekhar, historian Meenakshi Pirzada and intelligence operative Syed Ali Hassan pursue a trail, stumbling upon these odd and seemingly unrelated events.

Agadam Bagdam Tigdam

The series Agadam Bagdam Tigdam stars Kurush Deboo, Rajesh Jais, and Dilip Joshi in lead roles. The Indian sci-fi series revolves around the Malhotra family, who came from another world named Zoltar and who live in constant fear of being captured by their neighbours. Watch the trailer below.



