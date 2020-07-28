What Time Will 'America’s Got Talent' Air Tonight? Read All Details Here

America’s Got Talent Season 15 has already begun and the auditions for this season ended only a few weeks ago. Now the Judge Cuts round of performance is all set to start tonight on July 28, 2020. The first seven episodes of the show decided the final contestants that will feature in the AGT Judges cut.

AGT tonight will feature the Judge Cuts round of performance

Also Read | FIR Lodged In Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case Against Rhea Accessed, Reveals Shocking Details

After the AGT auditions, the final contestants were all set to entertain their fans in the Judge Cuts round. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only one episode of AGT Judge Cuts was filmed. Which is why the show delayed the episode until July 28, 2020. Last week's episode was a recap of the previous episodes and showcased all the contestants that were selected by the judges for the upcoming round of performance.

What time is AGT on tonight?

Also Read | Bell Bottom Cast & Crew To Be Given Wrist Watches On Set To Monitor Blood And Oxygen Level

America's Got Talent Season 15 will air at 8 PM Eastern Standard Time in the United States. The episode will air on America's Got Talent's parent channel, NBC. According to the Pacific standard time, America's Got Talent Season 15 will air at 5:00 pm.

Why America's Got Talent Season 15 was delayed

According to a news portal, only one episode of Judge Cuts was filmed before the production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. America’s Got Talent Season 15 has new resumed filming with strict safety guidelines. Speaking to the news portal, Simon Cowell stated that as bad as things were, you always had to find a solution to get back to work. He added that he had sympathy for so many people in this situation.

Also Read | 'No Dispute Between Sushant & Dharma': Apoorva Mehta's Statement To Mumbai Police

However, Simon Cowell called his show as an example. He added that there was a light at the end of the tunnel. He also mentioned that while the show was different, it would hopefully still be just as popular as it was before. After tonight's judge's cut episode, America’s Got Talent Season 15 will go on a one-week hiatus. Live shows for America’s Got Talent will resume from August 11, 2020.

Also Read | Vidya Balan Reveals Why Male Lead Films Do Better, Says 'they Have Bigger Stardom'

[Promo from AGT official Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.