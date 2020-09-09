Is Mitchell Dead In Hollyoaks? Know What Happened To The Beloved Character

The British soap opera show Hollyoaks is one of the oldest and longest-running shows on British television. The drama show was first aired on Channel 4 in October 1995. So far it has had 20 seasons and still remains a fan favourite to this day.

Read | 'That '70s Show' off Netflix; fans react to viral news, ask 'Why does it hurt so much?'

The program is set in the backdrop of a fictional village named "Hollyoaks". One of the major reason behind the show’s long success is the fact that it kept evolving with time. In almost every season the creators of Hollyoaks covered many taboo subjects which were rarely seen on British television.

One of the most loved characters on the show is Mitchell who is Martine Deveraux’s son. However recently, reports have surfaced that the actor playing Mitchell from Hollyoaks is going to leave the show. In addition to this, the show’s latest episode aired one of the most horrifying sequences involving Mitchell and ended on a cliffhanger. Find out “Is Mitchell dead in Hollyoaks?

Read | Re-imagining Netflix's 'Away' in Bollywood, can you see Priyanka Chopra as astronaut Emma?

What happened to Mitchell?

Mitchell on Hollyoaks is played by actor Imran Adams. In Hollyoak’s final pre-lockdown episode which aired on July 20, fans saw that Walter was still refusing to accept that his grandson Mitchell was set to marry a man. Walter, therefore vowed to put a stop to the wedding. When the show returned on September 7, the story continued from it was left off. Walter attempted to follow through on his promise and ended up locking horns with Scott Drinkwell, whom Mitchell was set to marry.

Read | From 'Away' to 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India', Netflix shows to watch this weekend

Tensions arose between Mitchell and Scott, as Mitchell had refused to marry without his granddad’s presence. However, Celeste, played by Andrea Ali, gave her long lost brother a piece of advice that changed Mitchell’s mind. Celeste asked Mitchell to choose love and he did. Thus Scott and Mitchell were married.

Is Mitchell dead in Hollyoaks?

Before the wedding, Mitchell discovered that Toby had tried to sabotage his wedding. This ensues enmity between the two as the confrontation between them turns even more gnarly. When the newlyweds arrived in their hotel room they discovered that they were given keys to Room 13.

Read | Cast of 'Away' on Netflix boasts of actors like Hilary Swank, Talitha Bateman & others

Meanwhile, Toby, who had gone into a rampage, wielded a poker and arrived at Room 13. When Toby entered the room, he found Mitchell sleeping under the bedsheet. In one of the most gruesome scenes filmed on the show, Toby beat him to death. Toby presumed that Mitchell was dead and lifted the duvet cover only to find that it was Lisa Loveday sleeping under the bedsheet. Mitchell and Lisa had swapped rooms and Toby had bludgeoned Lisa, while Mitchell was still safe and sound.

Is Imran Adams going to leave Hollyoaks?

British actor Imran Adams joined the cast of Hollyoaks in February 2019 and has been at the centre of some important storylines in the show. His storyline included his coming out journey and the discovery of his secret twins. However, in an interview given in June to The Sun, the spokesperson of Hollyoaks revealed that the Imran Adams will be leaving the soap at the end of 2020 when his contract will be completed.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.