What Time Does 'The White Tiger' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

The White Tiger is one of the most anticipated movies ever since its announcement. The Indian drama movie is adapted from Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name and is helmed by Ramin Bahrani. As The White Tiger release date 2021 is coming close, a lot of people are curious to know about what time does The White Tiger release on Netflix. For all the people who are wondering about The White Tiger release date 2021 and release time, here is everything you need to know about it.

The White Tiger release date 2021

The White Tiger movie will be releasing on January 22, 2021. Netflix users all over the world will be able to stream The White Tiger on Netflix from tomorrow on their devices anytime. One just needs to have an active subscription of Netflix to watch The White Tiger movie. Users can also turn on the notify me option on the platform to get a notification as soon as the movie drops on Netflix. Here is a look at The White Tiger release time on Netflix.

What time does The White Tiger release on Netflix?

Netflix usually premieres all its movies and shows at midnight according to Pacific Time. Therefore following the same pattern, The White Tiger release time can be expected to be at the midnight of January 22. According to PT, the Indian subscribers will get to watch The White Tiger movie from 1.30 PM this Friday. Netflix users from Mexico will be able to watch The White Tiger on Netflix from 2 AM. According to Eastern Time, the movie will be made available at 3 AM on January 21, 2021. The audience in the UK can stream the movie from 8 AM onwards.

The White Tiger

The White Tiger features Adarsh Gourav in his first lead role. The movie also features several popular actors like Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahesh Manjrekar, Vijay Maurya among others in key roles. The official description of the movie on Netflix reads as, “The ambitious driver for a rich Indian family uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur. Based on the bestselling novel.” The White Tiger trailer was launched recently and it was received well by the audiences. Here is a look at The White Tiger trailer.

Image Credits: Adarsh Gourav Instagram

