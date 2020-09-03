Marie Osmond Finalises To Quit CBS' 'The Talk' In Just A Single Season; Details Here

Marie Osmond has been a trending topic since she joined hands with the makers of The Talk show. A recent report claims that Maris is now heading away from the project within just a year of being introduced to it. Hollywood Reporter has shared a statement by CBS about the same. Read more to know about Marie Osmond and CBS’ The Talk show.

Marie Osmond quits The Talk

Hollywood Reporter has reported about a statement released by CBS about The Talk. They mentioned that Marie is a consummate professional, and they thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with their audience. They also added that her humour, kindness and good nature will be missed. They ended to the message by wishing her much success in her future endeavours.

Marie Osmond also shared a post about the same on her Instagram. She also penned a heartfelt message for her co-workers as well as her fans in the comments section of the post.

She wrote, “One of the highlights of my year at #TheTalk was working with my dear friend John Redmann (former EP and showrunner) and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing. Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids”. Marie is currently all set to be seen in her upcoming projects like LIfetime movies and upcoming tv shows.

More about The Talk

Marie Osmond has been brought on the show as a replacement for Sara Gilbert in the current season. But turns out, things did not seem to work between the CBS and The Road Home for Christmas star. The Talk will now have Sharon Osbourne, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba as the hosts of the show. The makers have now moved on to make WFH versions of the show due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from The Talk, some of Marie’s most popular upcoming projects include collaborations with ViacomCBS for a series. It is also said that Osmond has also been prepping up for her Lifetime holiday movie that recently finished its pre-production process. She also has two more Lifetime movies lined up for her tv appearances.

