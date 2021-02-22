Is 'Tell Me Your Secrets' Cancelled? Here's More About The Show's Fate

Amazon Prime Thriller Tell Me Your Secrets has been making headlines for the past few days. The show was released on February 19. The story of this thriller follows three characters Emma who was in a relationship with a serial killer, Mary who is a desperate mother trying to find her missing daughter, and John, a criminal on the path to redemption. All of the three characters have their own secrets that served as the passage for this series. Fans are eager to find out if there is going to be a Tell Me Your Secrets season 2 or is the show cancelled?

Read | Tom Hardy, Gareth Evans to collaborate for crime thriller 'Havoc' on Netflix

Is Tell Me Your Secrets cancelled?

At the moment, the show hasn’t officially been renewed. However, that doesn’t mean that it’s a one-and-done show, the streaming service just hasn’t made a decision about Tell Me Your Secrets season 2, as of yet. Amazon Prime is most likely doing what, Netflix, and other streaming services do when looking towards the future — try to gauge viewership over time.

According to a report in Decider, the platform wants to know that people are watching; and watching from start to finish. Once they see that there is a legitimate demand for the show’s second season, they will soon green light a second season. Amazon doesn’t have to rush anything along; this isn’t network TV, where there is some sort of demand to come up with future plans quickly.

In a recent interview with Forbes, the show’s leading star Lily Rabe revealed that she loved shooting the first season. She stated how she loved the fact that the show was structured and has a beginning, middle, and end, but there is also room for more and lots of ways that can be done. This clearly indicated that the producers and writers have kept the door for a season 2 wide open.

Read | What language is Tribes of Europa in? Here's all about the new Netflix show

Tell Me Your secrets cast details

The show stars Lily Rabe as Emma Hall, the woman who was in a relationship with a criminal. Hamish Linklater stars as John Tyler, another criminal who is on the path of redemption. Actor Amy Brenneman stars as Mary Barlow, the desperate mother whose daughter has gone missing. Here are other cast members:

Read | Viral Shweta video has Netflix India sharing a pro-tip on getting muted during a call

Enrique Murciano as Pete Guillory

Marque Richardson as Tom Johnston

Elliot Fletcher as Jake Barlow

Chiara Aurelia as Rose Lord

Xavier Samuel Kit Parker

Stella Baker as Theresa Barlow

Bobby Baker as Georgia Dubreaux

Katherine Willis as Diana Lord

Ashley Madekwe as Lisa Guillory

Bryant Tardy as Jay Abellard

Richard Thomas as Bodie Lord

Read | Jennifer Garner teams up with Netflix for yet another project

Tell Me Your Secrets review

The Amazon Prime show has a rating of 7.4 out of 10 on its IMDb page. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a high score of 84% in audience score. Here's how netizens on Twitter reacted to the show.

Tell Me Your Secrets (2021) #NowWatching this is wicked, total #TrueDetective vibes and #LilyRabe is an acting goddess ðŸ–¤ pic.twitter.com/0iwlmGy5aw — Nathaniel (@NathanielPNW) February 22, 2021

Guys- I literally stayed up to 4 am to watch all of Tell Me Your Secrets #TellMeYourSecrets pic.twitter.com/oHSBBiR811 — JðŸ¦”ðŸŒ¹ðŸŒˆðŸ’«âœ¨ðŸŒ™â›“ðŸ§¸â™‹ï¸ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆðŸ”® (@JJLuvsPaulson) February 20, 2021

emma hall tell me your secrets and i will defo keep it pic.twitter.com/3EUdRpYH0B — jo an ðŸ‘ (@missspaulson) February 17, 2021

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.