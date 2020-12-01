Is There Another Season Of 'The Undoing'? Find Out If There Will Be A Season 2

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant starrer HBO miniseries The Undoing has been making headlines ever since it was released on October 25. The high profile series is helmed by Danish film director Susanne Bier. The story of the show is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The miniseries has six scandalous and tantalising episodes that will keep its audiences gawking at the screen, while they are on the edge of their seats. Read on to find out, “Is there another season of The Undoing?”

Is there another season of The Undoing?

No, there isn’t. Much like shows such as Big Little Lies and Sharp Objects, The Undoing is based off a book called You Should Have Known. Hence, the story was based on and concluded just the way it was done in the book.

In an interview with Oprah Magazine, the director of the series, Susanne Bier, said that she often jokes about The Undoing season 2 on the set of the show. She said that while she would not rule out the possibility of The Undoing season 2, another season is not under works at the moment.

Bier stated that The Undoing finale had left the story of the Fraser family is concretely wrapped up for now. By the end of all The Undoing episodes, Jonathan is in jail, Fitzgerald has decidedly lost the court case, and Grace and Henry are poised to return to New York City.

According to the Oprah Magazine report even cast members are convinced that the narrative feels complete, barring a set of flashbacks which would reveal more about Jonathan and Elena's affair. HBO’s The Undoing did a decent job of covering its tracks, hitting all the classic tropes, yet finishing the narrative by the end.

Is it possible to make The Undoing season 2?

After watching the series, most fans might question whether The Undoing season 2 is even possible. The question is natural given how airtight the storyline was left at the end. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Matilda De Angelis, who played Elena Alves on the show told, Harper's Bazaar, that the show makers can possibly introduce her twin to jump-start another narrative. They could also jump forward to Henry’s adulthood and explore ideas of personality disorders. Perhaps Jonathan would escape from jail and put Sylvia in a compromising position. However, at this point, these are merely ideas.

