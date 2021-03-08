Juhi Chawla To Mark Debut On The Digital Platform With Hush Hush

On the occasion of women's day, Amazon Prime Video announced a new series which will be led by Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. The upcoming series which will be titled, Hush Hush, will have an all-female cast and crew and will mark veteran actress Juhi Chawla's debut on a digital platform. The Hush Hush cast will also feature actresses Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra and Shahana Goswami in significant roles. The series will be a thriller drama.

All of the actresses starring in the upcoming show took to their respective Instagram handles to share the same video talking about the upcoming series. In the video, the actresses say the words, "Lies, passion, deceit, society, power, family, anger, friends, survival, secrets" and "many many secrets" which eventually ends in "hush hush hush". Actress Juhi Chawla also shared the post on her handle with the caption, "As we celebrate women around us today, we are excited to share our new series, a story about strong women created by strong women. Who run the world? Hush hush, here we come." Take a look at Juhi's post below.

Fans react to upcoming show 'Hush Hush'

The recent announcement for the upcoming show, Hush Hush, prompted a number of responses from eager fans. Many of Juhi Chawla's fans commented on the post wishing her a happy women's day while others expressed their excitement for the upcoming series. Many of her fans commented on the video calling Chawla a "queen" and welcoming her back to their screens while other fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress and her announcement. Take a look at some of the reactions below.

More about the upcoming series

Veteran actress Juhi Chawla is all set to make her comeback in the main role with the upcoming show Hush Hush as she will be leading the show with Ayesha Jhulka. Juhi Chawla's movies include Mr. and Mrs. Khiladi, Duplicate, Yes Boss, Ishq and many more. The upcoming Hush Hush will not only mark Juhi Chawla's debut on a digital platform but also Ayesha Jhulka's, who last appeared in the film Genius. Speaking to PTI in 2019, Soha Ali Khan had announced her digital debut with a Netflix comedy series and was last seen in Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3. Television stars Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna recently had web releases in Tandav and Lahore Confidential, respectively. Shahana Goswami also made quite an impression with her performance in The Suitable Boy and is currently a part of Bombay Begums. Tanuja Chandra will serve as creative director and executive producer for the series while Kopal Nathani will direct the episodes.

