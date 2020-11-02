'American Housewife' Cast And Everything You Need To Know About Actors

American Housewife is an American sitcom that started in the year 2016 and is currently running it's fifth season which began on October 28th, 2020. The sitcom is about Katie Otto, played by Katy Mixon, who essays the role of a wife and a mother, trying to deal with wealthy and obnoxious housewives in the city of Westport, Connecticut. The show revolves around this family that has Katie, her husband and their three children.

American Housewife Cast

Katy Mixon

Katy Mixon plays the role of Katie Otto and is the lead character of the show. The family comedy is narrated by Katie, a strong-willed mother, raising her flawed family in a wealthy town called Westport, filled with perfect wives and their perfect offspring. In television, Mixon has made appearances on Psych, Wilfred, My Name Is Earl, Two and a Half Men and has starred as April Buchanan, opposite Danny McBride, in the HBO series Eastbound and Down.

Diedrich Bader

The cast of American Housewife has Diedrich Bader playing the role of Greg Otto. He essays the role of Katie Otto's husband and is father to three kids, Taylor, Oliver and Anna-Kat. He is most famously known for his role as Oswald Lee Harvey on The Drew Carey Show and Lawrence from the film Office Space.

Meg Donnelly

American Housewife cast includes Meg Donnelly who plays the role of Taylor Otto, the eldest daughter of Katie and Greg. Taylor is shown as athletic and headstrong, but somewhat dimwitted. Meg Donnelly has also worked in Disney channel's movie called Zombies, which released in 2018.

Daniel DiMaggio

DiMaggio portrays the role of Oliver Otto, who is the middle child of Greg and Katie. Oliver plays the savvy, ambitious, and snarky middle child in the series. With having done over fifteen commercials, DiMaggio has guest-starred in USA Network's Burn Notice, Nickelodeon's The Haunted Hathaways and is the voice of Brady in Cartoon Network's animated series Clarence.

Giselle Eisenberg

The cast of American Housewife has Giselle Eisenberg playing the youngest child, Anna-Kat Otto. Giselle Eisenberg essays the role of Anna-Kat who is sweet, obsessive-compulsive and is her mother's favourite child. Giselle Eisenberg made her feature film debut at just 5 years old as the daughter of Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie in The Wolf of Wall Street, directed by Martin Scorsese. She was last seen in a show called Life in Pieces.

Why did they replace the daughter on American Housewife?

The character of Anna Kat was played by Julia Butters till season four but the makers decided to replace Julia Butters with Giselle Eisenerg. The reason for the same is because she was cast in Quentin Tarantino's movie, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. She decided to leave the sitcom in order to look for better opportunities.

Who is Katie's mom on American Housewife?

Wendie Malick plays the role of Katie Otto's mother in the sitcom. The actress portrays a melodramatic mother, Marilyn, a former Pan Am stewardess who invites herself for Thanksgiving dinner and shows up wearing what looks like an erector set on her head.

Image Credits: @mcperezmendoza Instagram

