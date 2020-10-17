Khatrimaza Leaks Indrajith Sukumaran & Joju George's 'Halal Love Story' For Free Download

Halal Love Story is a Malayalam movie that recently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The movie is directed by Zakariya Mohammed and premiered on October 15, 2020. The film features popular actors Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the main roles. The movie generated a lot of buzz prior to its release. However, the piracy website Khatrimaza has leaked the movie online. The site has made the film available for the public to download from their computer, mobile phones, or tablets.

Khatrimaza leaks Halal Love Story

Actors Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Parvathy Thiruvothu are all seen in light roles in the film Halal Love Story's trailer. The movie follows the story of a group of passionate filmmakers who come together to create a film that follows religious guidelines in every phase of the filmmaking which causes a lot of chaos and confusion. The Malayalam language movie is produced by Aashiq Abu, Jesna Ashim and Harshad Ali under the banner Papaya Films, the movie is co-produced by Zakariya and Muhsin Parari. Here is a trailer of the awaited light-hearted comedy movie Halal Love Story.

Even though the film was released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime, however, it was also released by the piracy website called Khatrimaza, who released the movie on its website for free download. Khatrimaza is a torrent website, which provides pirated content to users and allows them to download the latest Hollywood and Bollywood movies, television shows, and web series free of cost on their devices. Khatrimaza is an illegal website which had started operations a few years back.

[DISCLAIMER: Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.]

