Kunal Nayyar Finally Opens Up About Raj Koothrappali's Unsatisfying Ending In 'TBBT'

Kunal Nayyar is most known for playing the role of Raj Koothrappali in the massively popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory. Raj was one of the four main cast members who were part of the show since the very first season. However, unlike his peers, Raj did not find his true love by the end of the show. Moreover, his career was also going nowhere unlike Sheldon and Amy, who won a Nobel Prize for Physics.

This bitter-sweet ending for Raj disappointed many fans of the show who wanted to see a happy ending for the character. Now, a year later, actor Kunal Nayyar has finally opened up about his opinion on Raj's divisive ending in The Big Bang Theory Season 12. In an interview with Metro UK, Kunal Nayyar talked about Raj Koothrappali's unsatisfying end in the show.

Kunal Nayyar opens up about Raj Koothrappali's ending in The Big Bang Theory

Speaking to Metro UK, Kunal Nayyar stated that he found it very poignant that the one character that believed in true love (Raj Koothrappali) failed to find it by the end of the show. He added that the ending was beautiful and did not follow the generic sitcom formula that many fans expected. However, Kunal Nayyar added that the ending of The Big Bang Theory was not really the final ending for Raj Koothrappali's story.

Kunal Nayyar added that in the world of The Big Bang Theory the lead cast was still living on and having a great life. Their adventures would continue in their own world, the only difference being that fans would not get to see them anymore. Kunal Nayyar added that the show's ending was open, as while the fans were saying goodbye, the characters were still living on.

Finally, the actor said that he did not know what Raj Koothrappali was doing right now. However, Kunal believes that Raj Koothrappali is currently up to some "masti," which is the Hindi word for 'mischief'. The actor added that wherever Raj was, he was definitely up to his old mischievous ways. Moreover, there is always a chance that Raj will find his true love sometime in the unseen future.

[Promo source: Kunal Nayyar Instagram]

