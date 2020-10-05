Lauren Cohan Wants A 40 Year Time Skip For The Ending Of 'The Walking Dead'

The Walking Dead season 11 was set to premiere this year but was later delayed due to the pandemic. Moreover, the series finale for The Walking Dead Season 10 aired only a day ago on October 4. In a recent interview, actor Lauren Cohan revealed what she wanted for the final episode of the show. Lauren Cohan stated that The Walking Dead should end with a time skip into the far future.

Lauren Cohan wants The Walking Dead to end with a 40-year time skip

Also Read | Vir Das Nails The Character Of An FBI Agent In This American Show 'Whiskey Cavalier'

Lauren Cohan is known for playing the role of Maggie in The Walking Dead. In a recent interview with NME, the actor revealed that she wanted the show to end with a 40-year time skip. Lauren Cohan stated that it would be really fun for the cast if the show ended with a showcase of their future. However, she still wants the end to be cryptic to an extent so that fans wonder about the fate of the characters.

Also Read | 'Crossfire Trail' Filming Location: Here's Where Most-watched TV Movie Was Filmed

The Walking Dead Season 10 was forced into a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The season finale, which was initially set to release on April, was pushed back to October 04. Moreover, season 10 will also have six more extra episodes that will release in 2021 under the title of A Certain Doom. Fans are extremely excited for these extra episodes as the previews showcased Lauren Cohan's return to The Walking Dead.

Also Read | 'Follow Your Heart' Filming Location: Places That Added Naturalistic Touch To The Film

The actor had left the show back in season 9 after her character Maggie decided to move into Georgie's settlement. The preview revealed that Maggie would return to save her friends and family. Maggie was a fan-favourite character, but she had to be written off due to disagreements between Lauren Cohan and the show's creators. Moreover, Lauren Cohan was also working on another ABC Show at that time.

Meanwhile, The Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond just made its premiere on ABC. This spin-off show is set ten years after the events of the main show. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will focus on a group of teens who have to survive in the new world created by the apocalypse.

Also Read | 'Live With Kelly And Ryan' Season 33 Shoot To Resume After 5 Long Months; Read Details

[Image Source: Lauren Cohan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.