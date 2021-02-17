'Love, Scandal & Doctors's' Palki Malhotra Talks About Storytelling On The Right Platform

Creative honcho & storyteller Palki Malhotra is all set to make her debut in the world of web with her upcoming medical thriller series LSD, Love, Scandal & Doctors. With a background of writing and creating content for some light-hearted shows that served as a youth magnet, this time around Palki went out of the box to tell an interesting murder story with her show LSD in collaboration with TV czarina Ekta Kapoor. Palki recently went on to reveal details about storytelling and how important it is for every storyteller to get the right platform.

In a statement, Palki says, “As a content writer and creator, you're expected to sow the seed of the idea that would appeal to the masses, sometimes in the process, the creativity takes a backseat because you have to serve formulad keeping in mind the platform for the telecast, which expects one to stay within your boundaries... though television is a family entertainment medium. It's different with OTT”.

She added, “You not only get the liberty to get your creative juices flowing, but you also stay true to the reality of the society... It is exciting because it is really challenging to produce clutter-breaking content”. She also revealed saying, “when the pandemic hit us, digitisation of content skyrocketed, people were watching anything & everything. Now one has many options in the genre of his choice across platforms. So to break the clutter, also think out of the box, produce unconventional but also relatable content became quite a challenge which makes the process so much more fun”.

“Here one doesn't need to sanitize one's vision. More often than not, when you're making TV shows for years, you get branded as 'Just a TV person'. A maker who's made 1 short film would sometimes get more respect than us from the television background...and it doesn't matter if you had glued the youth of India with your shows from 2007 to 2013... I got lucky to have Ekta to support & make my debut on OTT possible. I hope many passionate story writers and creators get an equal opportunity to explore OTT & not be written off," she added.

(Story credit: Palki Malhotra's spokesperson/ PR team)

