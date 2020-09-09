HBO Max Releases First Episode Of 'Raised By Wolves' On YouTube

Recently the makers of the much-acclaimed show, Raised By Wolves released its first full episode on YouTube for all to see. Created by Aaron Guzikowski, the sci-fi drama series stars Assassin's Creed: Origins' Abubakar Salim and The Exception's Amanda Collin as two androids. They essay the role of Father and Mother who are tasked with raising human children on a new mysterious planet.

The series, Raised by Wolves also stars Travis Fimmel as Marcus, Winta McGrath as Campion, Felix Jamieson as Paul, Jordan Loughran as Tempest, Niamh Algar as Sue, Ethan Hazzard as Hunter, Ivy Wong as Vita, Aasiya Shah as Holly, and Matias Varela as Lucius. The first two episodes are directed by Scott.

While his son Luke, who previously served as his second unit director on The Martian, and Exodus: Gods and Kings, directed three episodes of the show.

The first three episodes of Raised By Wolves premiered on HBO Max on September 3, 2020. The limited-run show will reportedly contain 10 episodes total and new episodes will premiere in subsequent weeks. One can watch the shows on HBO Max and YouTube. However, the show is currently not available in India.

Fans have been garnering heaps of praise for the show. They have also taken to the micro-blogging site to give their opinion and views about the show. And looking at the comments from netizens seems like fans and views have been loving the storyline and acting skills. Take a look at a few comments below.

#RaisedByWolves is so visually pleasing, if y’all like sci-fi, this is what y’all need to watch!!! pic.twitter.com/V6Qqu93HvZ — Afifa 🐉 (@__affi__) September 3, 2020

So #RaisedByWolves is amazing so far. Another terrifying post-apocalyptic universe to sink your brain into. Fun fact: it takes place on Kepler 22b, which is actually the name of a real planet 587 light-years away. pic.twitter.com/bIHcpRC400 — Arin (@teslaheavy) September 4, 2020

'Raised By Wolves' plot

The plot of the show revolves around two humanoid androids named Mother and Father who crash-landed on a planet named Kepler-22b after Earth became unfit for human life. They both bear the responsibility of raising many human embryos and train them to start a new life in an isolated location.

The lives of Mother, Father, and these embryos are disrupted when the Ark, which is filled with the sun-worshipping Mithraic religion, lands on a foreign planet and begins to seek food and other means that will help them survive. When the Mithraic warrior and his men pose a threat to their settlement, Mother and Father draw up a plan to keep them away from their land, but that comes with too many sacrifices. Watch the trailer below.

