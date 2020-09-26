Loved Ratched? Here’s A List Of Other 'friendly' Nurses Who’ll Give You The Creeps

Ratched, the new Netflix show starring Sarah Paulson in the title role has been gaining much love by fans. The show is created by Evan Romansky and developed by Ryan Murphy. Many fans have also mentioned they love Sarah Paulson as Nurse Mildred Ratched in the series. So for the fans of the show Ratched, here are 10 other movies and shows that showcase evil nurses in them:

Other Projects like Ratched

1. Misery (1990)

Misery is a film directed by Rob Reiner based on Stephen King's 1987 novel. The film cast James Caan as Paul Sheldon, Kathy Bates as Annie Wilkes, Richard Farnsworth as Buster, Frances Sternhagen as Virginia, Lauren Bacall as Marcia Sindell and Graham Jarvis as Libby. Actor Kathy Bates plays the role of Nurse Annie Wilke who claims to be Paul Sheldon's biggest fans but turns evil soon.

Also Read | Is Lucia Hospital From Netflix's series 'Ratched' a real place?

2. Fragile (2005)

Fragile is a British horror movie that is directed by Jaume Balagueró. The film stars Calista Flockhart as Amy Nicholls, Richard Roxburgh as Robert Marcus, Elena Anaya as Helen Perez and Gemma Jones as Mrs./Dr. Folder. The movie is filled with scary nurses and even scarier doctors.

Also Read | Ratched cast: Which TV shows did Sarah Paulson star in before appearing as Nurse Mildred?

3. One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is a drama film that was directed by Miloš Forman. The film depicts a patient in a mental hospital. Actors Randle McMurphy, Louise Fletcher, Brad Dourif, Will Sampson, Sydney Lassick, William Redfield, Danny DeVito, and Christopher Lloyd are seen in the film. Head nurse Mildred Ratched resembles Sarah Paulson character and they even have the same name. Fans speculate the show could be inspired from this 1975 movie.

Also Read | 'Ratched' star Sharon Stone reveals who has been her best on-screen kiss; Read here

4. Silent Hill (2006)

Silent Hill is a movie directed by Christophe Gans. The supernatural horror film stars Radha Mitchell, Sean Bean, Laurie Holden, Deborah Kara Unger, Kim Coates, Tanya Allen, Alice Krige, and Jodelle Ferland. Emily Lineham as Lisa Garland (credited as "Red Nurse") and many other such characters are sure to spike the audience's interest in this cold horror movie.

Also Read | Netizens complain about lack of trigger warning showed in 'Ratched'; Details here

5. The Babadook (2014)

The Babadook is an Australian movie that is written and directed by Jennifer Kent in her directorial debut. The film stars Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Daniel Henshall and Hayley McElhinney in the lead roles. The film also features a 'nightmarish' story and fans mentioned that the film was a must match.

6. High Anxiety (1997)

High Anxiety is a film produced and directed by Mel Brooks. Mel Brooks also plays the lead in the movie. Cloris Leachman as Nurse Charlotte Diesel in the movie resembles Sarah Paulson's character in the new show. Other actors in the film are - Harvey Korman, Cloris Leachman, and Madeline Kahn.

7. Nurse 3D (2013)

Nurse 3D is a movie directed by Doug Aarniokoski and written by Aarniokoski and David Loughery. The film showcases an evil nurse and her tactics. The film stars Paz de la Huerta, Katrina Bowden, and Corbin Bleu in the lead roles.

8. American Horror Story “Home Invasion” (2011)

American Horror Story is a show that features many horror stories. In the “Home Invasion” episode fans get to see two evil nurses and how they re-enact gruesome murders. The episode is directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon and has bee termed as one of the best episodes.

9. Nurse Sherri (1978)

Nurse Sherri is a film directed by Al Adamson starring Jill Jacobson, Geoffrey Land, and Marilyn Joi. The show is about a nurse who gets possessed and goes on a killing spree. Fans of the show Ratched would surely like this movie.

10. The Honeymoon Killers (1970)

The Honeymoon Killers is a movie that was written and directed by Leonard Kastl. The film stars Shirley Stoler and Tony Lo Bianco in the lead. The plot follows a nurse and a con man.

Promo Pic Credit: Ratched Netflix's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.