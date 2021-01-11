'Lupin' Episodes List: How Many Episodes Of Lupin Are There On Netflix?

Netflix France recently released a new series titled Lupin. The series is the retelling of a classic French story based on the life of Lupin who was regarded as a gentlemen thief and a master of disguise, according to the Netflix synopsis. The Part 1 of Lupin has already premiered n Netflix January 8 onwards. The Season 1 is directed by Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier. Read on to know more about the Lupin episodes.

How many episodes of Lupin are there on Netflix?

Lupin series is a crime drama show which has released only Part 1 of the series as of now. Part 1 of the show has only 5 episodes, with 50 minutes each. The Netflix synopsis for the series says "Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family."

The story of the show is based on the character named Arsène Lupin. The character first came into existence when French writer Maurice Leblanc wrote short stories back in 1905. The short stories were featured in the French magazine at that time called "Je sais tout." Here is the official trailer of the Lupin series.

Lupin cast includes French actor and writer Omar Sy, who would play the role of Assane Diop. Omar Sy is known for his roles in The Untouchables, Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past as well. The other main role is portrayed by Vincent Londez from Night, Public Enemy and Missions fame, who portrays as Capitaine Romain Laugier. Lupin cast also includes Shirine Boutella, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy, Clotilde Hesme, Hervé Pierre and Ludivine Sagnier.

Lupin Part 2

Fans have been praising the French actor Omar Sy ever since the actor and comedian has featured in the Netflix show Lupin in the titular role. Lupin was released on the streaming platform on January 8. According to various portals, the next 5 episodes would be released much earlier than expected. However, the official date for the released o the Part 2 episodes have not been announced yet.

