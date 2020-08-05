Where Was 'Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave' Movie Shot? Read Interesting Details

Netlfix’s ‘Malibu Rescue’ is back with a bang showcasing another teen adventure with the same cast. Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave film has already released on Tuesday, August 4 on the OTT platform. Directed by Savage Steven Holland, all the actors from the original series have reprised their roles in the film. It is a mild cornball comedy summertime flick that has a lot to offer to the franchise’s fans. Here are some details about the shooting locations of Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave.

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave filming location:

As the name itself suggests, the movie Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave was reportedly shot in Malibu, California. For the most part of the movie, the makers opted for the original set up and the movie was predominantly shot in the picturesque beaches of Malibu. Bankrolled by Pacific Bay Entertainment, the movie was reportedly made on an estimated budget of $5,000,000.

ALSO READ| Arsenal Owner Stan Kroenke's £20m Malibu Beach House Was Once Eyed By Princess Diana

As per reports by Cinemaholic, the makers of the film had announced a casting call for all beachgoers. The ad presented by the makers reportedly mentioned that scenes of the movie would be filmed at the Long Beach, California back in the month of October 2018. It is also suggested by the outlet that the movie was filmed simultaneously while filming the series.

The scenic shot of the movie features sweeping beaches, exotic properties and breath-taking seaside views of Malibu. Even the iconic movie ‘Baywatch’ has been previously filmed along several beaches in Malibu. Take a look at a few stills from the movie here:

ALSO READ| Ashley Benson And G-Eazy Spark Dating Rumors After Being Spotted Together In Malibu

ALSO READ| Phoenix Suns Star Devin Booker Spotted At Malibu Sushi Date With Kendall Jenner

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave filming plot

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave features the season of summer and everyone’s beloved team of junior rescuers, The Flounder is back with another epic adventure. With the International Junior Rescue Championships headed to Southern California, Tyler, Dylan, Eric Lizzie and Gina are back at essaying their roles at rescuers and volunteer the upcoming event as organizers. While every eye is on the Malibu Beach, Team USA fall prey to food poisoning. It is in The Flounder teams’ hands to represent their country in the world’s toughest lifeguard challenge.

ALSO READ| Jennifer Garner Spotted Spending Beach Day In Malibu In Polka-dotted Swimsuit, See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.