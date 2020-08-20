Martin Roberts Dog Mylo Passes Away At 14, Check Out TV Host's Heartfelt Twitter Post

57-year-old English TV presenter Martin Roberts, who is the best known for hosting the television show Homes Under The Hammer, recently announced that his dog Mylo had passed away. Martin Roberts took to his twitter on August 19 to inform his 25,000 followers about the sad demise of his dog.

The television personality paid a heartfelt tribute to his pet by saying “ If you’ve ever lost a pet you’ll know how I feel right now.” Roberts expressed that he was heartbroken after the death of Mylo.

Such an unbearably sad day. Mylo, my 14 year old Golden Retriever has recently suffered two strokes, and on the advice of the vet he’s just been put to sleep. If you’ve ever lost a pet you’ll know how I feel right now. Heartbroken 😔 Rest in peace my faithful friend. pic.twitter.com/O9e98nMj0y — Martin Roberts (@TVMartinRoberts) August 19, 2020

Read | 'Cuties' on Netflix receives backlash before its release, here's why

What happened to Martin Robert’s dog?

In his tweet, Roberts explained that his 14-year-old golden retriever had recently suffered two deadly strokes. The television presenter revealed that he had no other choice than and had to put Mylo to sleep at the advice of his vet. Martin Roberts took to his Twitter on August 20 to share a heartwarming video of Mylo playing with puppies.

Roberts expressed his gratitude to all of his followers who had sent him supportive messages after Mylo’s demise. The television host claimed, “There are so many I haven’t been able to respond individually to all, but I read every single one of them and I have been overwhelmed by your kindness, love, support and understanding.”

Thank You to everyone who has sent me a message about Mylo. There are so many I haven’t been able to respond individually to all, but I read every single one of them and I have been overwhelmed by your kindness, love, support and understanding. It has meant the world to me ❤️🌈🐶 pic.twitter.com/iQrVH9oor0 — Martin Roberts (@TVMartinRoberts) August 20, 2020

Read | Guillermo del Toro's Netflix 'Pinocchio' stop-motion film lands a star-studded cast

Read | What time does 'DeMarcus Family Rules' release on Netflix? See details here

Martin Roberts Television career

Martin Roberts has starred in many television reality and game shows. Some of his most popular appearances have been on Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, Wish You Were Here, Homes Under the Hammer, BBC Breakfast, BBC News 24, and The One Show. He also appeared in a season of Celebrity MasterChef but was eliminated at the first opportunity in spite of the fact that he had performed well on the ingredient recognition task.

Read | Chrissy Teigen reviews Netflix's 'Selling Sunset'; throws light on the major plot point

In his long career, Martin Roberts has also contributed to travelling books including Great Festivals of the World, The Travellers' Handbook and Intrepid Africa. He is the author of The Villes Children's Books series. One of the books in the series, Sandersville, was written by him in partnership with the NSPCC. Its purpose was to encourage children to contact ChildLine if they need someone to talk to about any problems, related to mental health.

Martin Roberts has over 12,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He often posted pictures with his dog, Mylo. Here are some of his best posts from Instagram.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.