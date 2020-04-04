'Maska' Actors Javed Jaffrey & Prit Kamani Have A Chat With Cafe Owners; Watch Here

Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani recently came up with their Netflix film, Maska. On account of the same, the two lead actors were seen in conversation with Farokh Meherbani and Shapur Meherbani from Roshan Bakery & Restaurant along with Professor Dr. Mansoor Showghi Yezdi and Mohammed Hussain Showghi Yezdi from Cafe Irani Chaii.

The two of them spoke to the cafe owners about tea and everything else. Here are details from Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani's video on YouTube. Read on to know more:

'Maska': Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani talk to cafe owners

Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani spoke to the owners of Roshan Bakery & Restaurant and Cafe Irani Chaii. They asked them various questions on the business, culture, where it all began and more. The owners of the two popular cafes spoke to the actors about the culture and specialty of the Irani Chai.

The owners of Cafe Irani Chaii also explained the significance of the double letters behind the word Chai. Professor Dr. Mansoor Showghi Yezdi and Mohammed Hussain Showghi Yezdi from Cafe Irani Chaii explained the actors about the love they had for both India and Iran. Later, both the owners revealed more about their stories and how wonderful it was to meet new customers and recall old memories.

Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani told the owners more about their Netflix film, Maska and their quirky characters in the film. The owners also shared their stories and told them about the various restrictions taking place at their restaurants. Javed Jaffrey and Prit Kamani broke into fits of laughter upon hearing about the strange restrictions the owners had to keep in their cafes. Maska has already made news on Netflix and viewers are busy enjoying the film amidst the quarantine lockdown.

