Meet The 'Moonshiners' Cast: See The List Of All The Moonshiners In This Docudrama

The Moonshiners is a 2011 Discovery Channel Documentary Drama series. The show is directed by Noah Danoff and Brian Garton. The cast of Moonshiners and the Moonshiners characters are all one and the same. Since it is a docudrama series, everyone plays themselves. The show is based on the illegal practice of making a distilled beverage secretly and carrying forward a 200-year-old tradition which is passed down to them from their ancestors. This process and the alcoholic drink are called moonshine.

Moonshiners cast: List of all the people in this docudrama

Jeremy Schwartz as The Narrator

Jeremy Schwartz is the voice behind a number of characters in various series. In this show, he is the narrator who walks us through the major incidents and characters throughout. Jeremy is also the narrator of Master Distiller another Discovery Channel docudrama. He mostly does voiceovers for anime and video games.

Josh Owens as Himself - Moonshiner

Josh Owens is a former motocross racer. He learned everything about moonshining from his friend Barney Barnwell. Josh has worked as a stock car driver and trophy hunter before getting into the Moonshining business and says he has whiskey running in blood.

Tim Smith as Himself - Distiller

Tim Smith got into his father's business of brewing and shining. He worked really hard to turn it into a legal brand after years of illegal practice. Tim Smith's moonshining distillery has gotten so popular that he has to expand his production and is now set to take his company to an international level.

Darlene as Herself - Moonshiner

Darlene is one of the handful female Moonshiners on the show. She is an experienced barrel racer, horse trainer and also an aspiring breeder. She competes with the boys hoping to show them that women can make shine as well. She has a son who is the only member of her family now since everyone else left after a tragedy.

JT Smith as Himself - Moonshiner

JT Smith is Tim Smith's son. He started his journey with his grandfather and father but since Tim Smith didn't want his son to be working in an illegal business he worked hard to make it legal. JT works with his father hopes to one day take over his family business of their moonshining distillery.

