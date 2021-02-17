Mithila Palkar Reveals Tips To Maintain Curly Hair; Shares Her Skincare Routine

Skin-care and hair-care is a must for everybody, but only a few invest in healthy practices. Actress Mithila Palkar from Tribhanga has revealed some invaluable to-do things one must take in an interview with Pinkvilla. She says there are hassle-free ways to get flawless skin, despite herself being blessed with skin that isn't too problematic. She also revealed some of her own hacks for ensuring her hair looks stunning at all times.

Read more| Mithila Palkar And Mallika Dua Visit YouTuber Pal Prajakta Koli & Family In Thane; Watch

Mithila Palkar on her skincare and haircare secrets

Mithila Palkar has given some of her tips on how to keep skin and hair care at everyone's utmost priority. In the interview, she spoke about her experience dealing with dust and other pollutants irritating her skin, despite being blessed with "good genes". For her signature curly hair, Mithila believes in deep conditioning for better and efficient hair care. She said that deep conditioning hair is a must as it can help you untangle your hair with a wide-toothed comb. She added that curly-haired individuals must only comb their hair when wet, otherwise it will result in frizziness and unfavourably transform the look.

With regards to skincare, Mithila Palkar has given credit to her genes for virtually having little issues, except for a few uncontrollable circumstances like dust, pollution among other things. The actress revealed that she removes her make-up before she heads off to sleep, otherwise the make-up tends to clog pores, resulting in acne. When she is off shooting and outdoors, she prefers to go make-up free and instead opts for a basic moisturiser and sunscreen and a dab of tinted lip balm to care for her lips.

Read more| Olivia Wilde Lauds Harry Styles' Decision To Play Supporting Role In 'Don't Worry Darling'

Mithila Palkar's curly hair and thoughts about straightening it

Mithila Palkar narrated her experiences during her college-going days where she had thoughts about straightening her hair, but eventually decided against it. She also advised that hair oiling is 'very, very, very important. She says that she oils her hair at least twice a week, including using a shampoo and deep conditioner. Mithila Palkar also dished out some advice given to her by her mother and grandmother on skincare. She recommended viewers to 'drink a lot of water as it is the most underrated way to having a glowing skin. With regards to fashion advice, Mithila said that one can't go wrong with a combination of white and blue. She was coincidentally wearing the same combination in the interview as well.

Read more| Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Appear In Tell-all Oprah Winfrey Interview

Read more| 'Shotgun Wedding' Cast Adds Lenny Kravitz, Cheech Marin, D'Arcy Carden & Three Others

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.