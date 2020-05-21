'Money Heist' Actor Itziar Ituno To Mark Her Debut In An English Short Film; Details Here

After giving a stellar performance as Raquel Murillo in one of Netflix's most popular show, Money Heist, Itziar Ituno is all set for her English debut. The 45-year-old Spanish actor Ituziar Ituno rose to global fame ever since she starred in the Netflix Original Money Heist in 2017. However, Ituno is set to mark her debut in her first-ever English-language project, which is a short animation film.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Fame Raquel Shares BTS Picture Of Famous 'Girl Gang' As They Chill On Set

Also Read | When Money Heist's Nairobi Spoke Fluent Telugu As Shamira From Andhra Pradesh; WATCH

Money Heist fame Itziar Ituno will mark her English-language debut with short film

Itziar Ituno aka Money Heist's Raquel is one of the highly-praised characters of Netflix's Spanish thriller Money Heist. Ituno as Raquel, played the role of an inspector of the National Police Corps who is put in charge of the case until she joins the group in part 3.

Now, after basking in the success of Money Heist, Itziar Ituno set foot in an English-language short animation film titled, Salvation Has No Name. The Spanish actor will be essaying the role of a priest in this 16-minutes-long motion project. Itziar Ituno recently took to her Instagram handle to broke the news by sharing a poster of Salvation Has No Name as she wrote,

My first english-speaking role it was in this animation short film.The producers are looking for cooperation in this website: www.kickstarter.com/projects/salvation-/salvation-has-no-name

Also Read | Money Heist: 'Lisbon' Shares BTS Pictures With Women Cast; Others Leave Sweet Comments

According to the reports of a media portal, the short film is produced by Delaval Film in collaboration with British Film Institue (BFI). Alongside Ituno, the ABC thriller, Quantico's Yasmine Al Massri has also lent her voice to one of the characters in this animated film.

It is helmed by Joseph Wallace while the team includes animators from Wes Anderson's 'Fantastic Mr Fox' and Tim Burton's 'Frakenweenie'.

Salvation Has No Name was shot at Aardman Animations studio before the Coronavirus pandemic. The makers have also launched a Kickstarter to help the project to resume post the Coronavirus pandemic, i.e www.kickstarter.com/projects/salvation-/salvation-has-no-name

On the other hand, Money Heist season 4 on Netflix received an overwhelming response from the audience worldwide. The series garnered a lot of appreciation and applause from the audience as well as film critics from across the globe. Money Heist season 4 premiered on Netflix on April 3, 2020, and soon became one of the highest-watched shows on the streaming platform.

Also Read | 'Money Heist' Director's Indian Picks For El Professor & Denver Will Surely Surprise You

(Image credit: Itziar Ituno Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.