Did You Know 'Money Heist' Actor Miguel Herrán Aka Rio Once Starred In Indian Ad? Watch

Money Heist recently received the green light from Netflix for season 5 which will also mark the final season of the show. The series has received global attention and has a huge fan following. With all characters enjoying their share of popularity, Money Heist's Rio aka Miguel Herrán has also been enjoying a lot of attention from his fans. Did you know that he once featured in an Indian ad?

Money Heist's Rio aka Miguel Herrán once starred in an Indian ad

Miguel Herrán appeared in an advertisement for Ganaa in 2015. Also starring Pia Bajpai, the ad is a short film featuring Rio as Ayaan and Pia as Rhea. The two actors run into each other in a metro and become friends as they bond over music and eventually fall in love. Watch the ad below:

As for Money Heist, Miguel plays a young hacker named Rio in the Spanish drama. The Professor brings him on to help him set up his high-tech hideout and control room for the heist. Rio also helps the team with controlling tech from the location of the heist. The series revolves around the Professor who has a plan to rob the Royal Mint of Spain and recruits a group of eight people with certain abilities to help him carry out his plan.

In the third season of the show, Rio got arrested by the Panama police and was being held hostage at an undisclosed location. This set in motion another one of the Professor's heist plans. Rio's arrest played as the motivation for the gang to plan their second heist at the Bank of Spain and negotiate the release of Rio in exchange for the country's gold.

Miguel Herrán is not only popular for his character from Money Heist but is also popular for his role from another Netflix show titled Elite. He plays the character of a high school student named Christian in the show. Elite also stars other actors from Money Heist like Jaime Lorente Lopez (Denver) and María Pedraza (Alison Parker). Miguel plays a scholarship student who dreams of being famous someday.

