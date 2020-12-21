'Merry Kissmas' Cast: List Of Actors Of This 2015 Christmas-themed Film

Merry Kissmas is a 2015 film, belonging to the romantic comedy genre. Directed by Michael Feifer, the plot of the movie revolves around a young woman, Kim, who after ending her relationship with a choreographer, falls in love with another man, with whom she shares a kiss. When the choreographer begins to make nice, she is torn between which man she really loves. Read on to know about the cast of Merry Kissmas.

'Merry Kissmas' cast

Brant Daugherty

The cast of Merry Kissmas includes Brant Daugherty, who portrays the character of Dustin. Brant is an American actor known for his recurring role as Noel Kahn on the teen drama television series Pretty Little Liars. In 2013, he had a recurring role as Brian in the NBC daytime drama Days of Our Lives. His famous films include Fifty Shades Freed, Another Tango, Timeless Love, Broken Strings among others. He has also appeared on television, with shows like Army Wives, Dancing with the Stars, Mingle all the way, Lost Star, and Ungodly Acts.

David O'Donnell

The Merry Kissmas cast includes David O'Donnell who plays the character of Carlton. The American actor has appeared in over 25 guest-starring roles on TV and over 30 films. His popular works include Christmas Under Wraps, A Christmas in Vermont, A Christmas Proposal among others.

Brittany Underwood

The Merry Kissmas characters include Kim, played on screen by Brittany Underwood. Brittany is an American actor and singer, known for her roles as teenagers Langston Wilde on the daytime soap opera One Life to Live and Loren Tate on the Teen Nick serial drama Hollywood Heights. Her famous films include Law and Order, One Life to Live, The Goldbergs, Hidden Truth, Backstabbed among others. In 2014 Underwood played the lead in the television film Death Clique.

Doris Roberts

The Merry Kissmas characters also include Mrs. Billing, played by Doris Roberts. Doris is an American actor, author, and philanthropist whose career spanned six decades of television and film. She received five Emmy Awards and a Screen Actors Guild award during her acting career, which began in 1951. She had several prominent roles in movies including Little Murders, Hester Street, Rabbit Test, and Simple Justice. She appeared as a guest on many talk and variety shows, as well as a panelist on several game shows.

