World Food Safety Day Images That Will Help You To Spread Awareness

World food safety day images that will help you create awareness. World Food Safety Day (WFSD) is celebrated every year on June 7, 2019. Take a look at the post here.

World food safety day images

World Food Safety Day (WFSD) was celebrated for the first time on June 7, 2019, and tomorrow we will be celebrating the second World Food Safety Day (WFSD). The date 7 June 2020 was set by the United Nations to draw attention to prevent diseases caused by food.

Other than this, it was also set up to detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security. On this day, UN wanted to signify the importance of human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development too. UN also set call to action that they want to achieve. They are:

  1. Ensure it’s safe - Government must ensure safe and nutritious food for all
  2. Grow it safe - Agriculture and food producers need to adopt good practices
  3. Keep it safe - Business operators must make sure food is safe
  4. Eat it safe: All consumers have a right to safe, healthy and nutritious food
  5. Team up for safety – Food Safety is a shared responsibility

(Source: WHO website)

This year, the concern with food and its safety have been heightened due to the ongoing Coronavirus. People are not ordering food from restaurants, and are not going out to eat either. And this has increased preference for eating food that is home-cooked food for many.

But even when there is no pandemic, unsafe food generally causes over 200 diseases as per the WHO. According to a report of World Health Organisation, 1 in 10 people fall ill each year because they have had contaminated food. The same report also suggests that about 4,20,000 die each year globally as a result of this. 

There are many ways to be safe from diseases spread by food. You can practice these on a regular basis to be safe from diseases. Here are a couple of steps that you can take to keep your food safe. 

Keep Clean

Before you enter the kitchen it is important that you keep yourself clean. Wash hands before entering the kitchen. Apart from this, one should also keep the utensils clean by washing them regularly.        

Cook thoroughly

The food should be cooked properly. Do not serve half-cooked food as it can have germs and can cause problems. Cooking the food right will kill germs and will add nutrition too. 

