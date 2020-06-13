National Rose Day: 5 Ways To Enjoy Rose Wine To Its Fullest

Quick links:
Rose Wine is one of the most aristocratic wines that was first made in Europe. It was brought to France by Greek traders. Its history can be traced back to 600 BC. Today, June 13 is celebrated as the National Rose Day in the United States of America. Read more to know ways in which one can enjoy Rose wine:
It is a common misconception that a paler Rose wine is dry whereas a dark coloured Rose wine is sweeter in taste. However, the colour of the wine does not affect its taste when it comes to Rose wine. But a pale rose wine can be subtler in terms of aromas and flavours in comparison to dark wine. So while picking up a bottle of Rose wine, one must take into consideration its colour depending on how one likes it. Those who are trying it for the first time can go ahead with a pale or dark wine.
While some alcoholic beverages taste better when served chilled, Rose is quite different does not taste much good when it is chilled. According to wine expert Jacky Bilsson, rose wine should be served at 8 to 12 degree. Average fridge temperature is 3 degrees so it will be to keep the wine out of the fridge for 20 minutes before serving it to your guests or loved ones. At a warmer temperature, the aromas and flavours of the wine are released, which will be missed if the wine is consumed cold.
ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof
One must check out the vintage wines. While buying Rose wine one must look into the fact that this type of wine tastes the best when it is over 18 months old. At this age, the fruit is at its liveliest and the acidity is almost perfect. One should check the manufacturing date of the wine while buying it.
Rose wine is a versatile wine and can be paired with several types of dishes. One can consume it with salty food. Rose can also be paired with Asian spicy food, where one can buy a lighter version of the drink to better compliment the spices. While consuming with sweet dishes, one can go for a darker rose which will complement the sweetness of the food.
ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident
ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern
ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood