Amrita Raichand Shares Lip Smacking Recipe Of Bihari Style Tamatar Ki Chutney

Chef Amrita Raichand recently shared the recipe of her authentic Bihari style Tamatar Ki Chutney. She also shared that for Bihari lunch which she will be making includes dal- rice, chicken chilly, potato and beans sabzi, some authentic dessert and Tamatar ki chutney. Here is the recipe of Amrita Raichand's Bihari Style Tamatar Ki Chutney.

Tamatar Ki Chutney recipe

Oil 1 tablespoon

Whole Cumin Seeds 1 tablespoon

1 Chopped onion

4-5 Chopped tomatoes

Salt & pepper to taste

Turmeric 1/2 tablespoon

Red chilli powder 1 tablespoon

Water ¼cup

Sugar 1-2 tablespoon (depending on the tartness of the tomatoes)

Chopped coriander 1tbsp

Preparation

Heat oil in a Kadai (deep pan)

Add the cumin seeds and let them crackle

Add the chopped onions and cook till translucent

Now add the tomatoes, cook for a few minutes.

Season with salt and add all the other dry masala powders

Cook on medium heat till soft and pulpy

Add water to help the tomatoes cook better and keep it covered while it’s cooking.

Finally, add the sugar & cook for another few minutes before taking it off the flame.

Turn off the heat and serve hot or at room temperature, garnished with chopped coriander.

She also shared that her mother and her mother's sister cook this kind of lunch. Amrita Raichand also mentioned that she enjoys eating this kind of food in Allahabad. Apart from chutney, she also shared other lunch recipes in her video. In the video, she marinated the chicken in a different way. Amrita Raichand marinated the chicken with salt, pepper, green chilly sauce, soy sauce and ketchup.

She then fried the chicken in one pan and in another pan she cooked potato and beans bhujia. Amrita Raichand cooked the potato and beans with basic spices while the chicken was already marinated so she cooked it in oil and added some vinegar to it. In the end, she added some tadka to the boiled dal. For tadka, she added some oil in a pan and then asafoetida to it. Then on high flame, she added jeera to the tadka. Last, in the tadka, she added chopped onions and red chilli powder to it. Amrita Raichand then added the tadka to the dal.

