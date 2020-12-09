'NCIS Blood And Treasure' Cast Season 18: Actors That Were A Part Of Latest Episode

The NCIS: Blood and Treasure’s latest episode aired yesterday on December 9, 2020. This episode’s plot revolves around the discovery of two bodies that leads the team towards the world of contemporary treasure hunting where Gibbs and Fornell dive into their search of the drug kingpin. Read on to know the cast of the recent episode.

NCIS Blood And Treasure Cast Season 18 Episode 3

Isiah Adams

Adams plays the role of shift manager Chad in the episode. The actor is known for his roles in Stumptown in 2019, S.W.A.T. in 2017. He also appeared in Lethal Weapon back in 2016.

Anna Grace Barlow

Barlow plays the role of Karen in the movie. She is popularly known for her work in the movies Supernatural in 2005, Devilwood and Commanders in 2019. Grace is married to actor Taylor Boldt, who is known for Emma's Chance, Perspective: Chapter 1; the Party and Pearly Gates. She is also a producer.

Nick Borraine

Nick Borraine is a South African actor who plays the role of Merriweather in the episode. Borraine has performed on Television, in theatres as well as films. His popular film credits include Promised Land, I Dreamed of Africa, Dead End, Slash, In My Country, Critical Assignment, The Breed, District 9, The Bang Bang Club, Paradise Stop, Assignment and Running for Grace. His award-winning theatre performances include Birdy and Popcorn which got him Vita Award Best Actor.

Tamika Simpkins

Simpkins plays the role of Jill in the NCIS: Blood & Treasure episode. She is a popular actor, producer, editor and writer in the industry. Her popular actor credits include Dispatches from Elsewhere, Grace and Frankie, Kidding and The Wire.

Thomas Francis Wilson Jr.

Thomas Wilson plays the role of Angus Demint in the show. Wilson apart from being an actor is also voice artist, comedian, writer, artist, musician and podcaster. His most popular works include Biff Tannen, Griff Tannen and Buford "Mad Dog" Tannen in the Back to the Future trilogy and as Coach Ben Fredricks in the TV Series Freaks and Geeks.

