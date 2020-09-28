Neil Gaiman's 'The Sandman' Will Resume Filming In Three Weeks; Read Details

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman was one of the shows halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This upcoming series will be based on Neil Gaiman's acclaimed graphic novel series of the same name that was part of the extended DC Comic Universe. With the lockdown restrictions being lifted in the US, The Sandman series will soon restart its production. In fact, author Neil Gaiman even took to social media to announce that the show will begin filming again soon.

Neil Gaiman's The Sandman show to begin filming again in a few weeks

It's starting to feel real. We begin shooting in 3 weeks, lockdowns permitting. #SandmanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/B4QKU9NooT — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 27, 2020

Taking to Twitter, author Neil Gaiman revealed that his upcoming show will begin shooting in three weeks. He added that the filming for The Sandman would continue provided that the 'lockdown permitted' them to restart production. Neil Gaiman's The Sandman was a comic book series that ran for 75 issues from January 1989 to March 1996.

The Sandman tells the story of Dream, also known as Morpheus. Dream is one of the 'Seven Endless', and the story begins with his imprisonment. Think about his past mistakes, Dream decides to right all the wrongs caused by his existence. This leads to a tragic series of events that leads to the death of Dream's son.

Allan Heinberg will work as the writer and showrunner for The Sandman show. Meanwhile, Neil Gaiman and David Goyer will be executive producers. The Sandman is one of the most critically acclaimed graphic novels of all time, even featuring on the New York Times' best-seller list. Another popular Netflix show, Lucifer, is loosely based on a character from The Sandman comics. The new show will also premiere on Netflix.

During the DC FanDome event last month, Neil Gaiman opened up about the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The writer revealed that the pandemic was actually beneficial to an extent as it allowed the writers of the show to perfect the script. Moreover, Gaiman also revealed that the Netflix show will be set in modern times, which means that all technology and trends in the story will have to be adjusted accordingly.

