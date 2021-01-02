Netflix Removes 'The Office' From Its Library, Where To Watch The Popular Show Now?

The Office has left its viewers in splits with every new season since the show was first released in 2005. The mockumentary sitcom revolves around the day to day lives of a bunch of average office employees in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The Office has an ensemble cast with Steve Carell playing Michael Scott and John Krasinski portraying Jim Halpert.

Other cast members of the show include Angela Kinsey as Angela Martin, Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor and Jenna Fischer as Pam Beesly. Many Netflix users have enjoyed watching all the nine-season of this sitcom, for a long time. However, recently the show has disappeared from all the fans’ Netflix pages. Find out, “Did Netflix take off The Office?”

Read | What's leaving Amazon Prime in December 2020? See details of best movies and shows here

Netflix removes The Office from its Library

A report in What’s on Netflix revealed that in a statement given by NBCUniversal to them on June 25, 2019, the media and entertainment conglomerate announced, that the beloved 2000s sitcom The Office will be leaving Netflix at the end of 2020. Netflix confirmed the decision with a tweet stating that NBC is pulling off The Office from Netflix. Netflix also added that the subscribers of the streaming platform will be able to watch the show ad-free till January 2021. However, the show was taken off on January 1.

Read | What time does 'Yearly Departed' release on Amazon Prime video?

Where to watch The Office?

The Office is a pop culture phenomenon till date, in spite of the fact that new episodes of the sitcom stopped airing in 2013. NBC Entertainment chairperson Robert Greenblatt revealed in an interview given to a What’s on Netflix, that there have been millions of streams of all The Office Episodes. The reason behind NBC’s decision to pull off The Office from Netflix is that the media company has started its own streaming service since April 2020.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix (@netflix) June 25, 2019

Read | What's coming to Amazon Prime in January 2021? See a list of all new titles

NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock was launched on April 15, 2020. In 2019 many media companies took the decision of starting their own streaming platforms similar to Netflix. Disney launched Disney Plus on November 12, 2019, and is streaming popular exclusive films like Hamilton and shows like High School Musical.

Apple also launched its streaming service Apple TV Plus on November 1, 2019, and has exclusive show’s like Chris Evans’ Defending Jacob and Little America, by screenwriters American Actor Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon and etc. Hence, NBCU is likely counting on The Office to be a cornerstone for its new streaming service. NBC’s Peacock’s subscription costs about $12 per month for its viewers.

Read | 'Tandav': Amazon Prime Video releases character posters of Saif, Dimple, Grover & others

Watch The Office

Viewers who have not watched The Office yet can now head to Peacock to watch the show. All the nine seasons of the show are also available on Amazon Prime. The Office has a mind-blowing IMDb rating of 8.9 out of 10.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.